The Cupra range expands with two new versions for the Formentor SUV-coupe: the top of the range Impulse and the special Tribe Edition for the 204 HP plug-in, together with the limited series VZ5 in Century Bronze and Enceladus Grey.

Cupra Formentor Impulse

The new version of the Cupra Formentor, available with the 204 HP 1.4 e-Hybrid engine, includes a wide range of standard equipment which includes 19″ black/copper alloy wheels, metallic paint in Magnetic Grey, Midnight Black or Nevada White .

Cupra Formentor Impulse

Also standard are the 12″ navigation system, “handsfree” electric tailgate, park assist, rear camera, MODE 3 charging cable, predictive adaptive cruise control (ACC), side assist, exit warning and exit assist, and traffic sign recognition. Graphene Gray paint is also available on request.

Cupra Formentor Tribe Edition

The Cupra Formentor Tribe Edition 1.4 e-Hybrid 204 HP is equipped as standard with black 19″ alloy wheels, Midnight Black paint, front bucket seats in black Dinamica leather, Dark Aluminum pedals, front grille, mouldings, wheel arches and shell body colored mirrors, 12″ navigation system, handsfree electric tailgate, park assist, rear camera, Mode 3 charging cable, predictive adaptive cruise control (ACC), side assist, exit warning and exit assist, traffic sign recognition and travel assist. The special Graphene Gray paint is also available on request.

The cockpit of the Formentor Tribe Edition

Cupra Formentor VZ5 special series

To celebrate six years of the Cupra brand, limited edition versions of the most powerful VZ5, Century Bronze and Enceladus Grey, were launched, respectively available in 222 units each.

These cars are equipped with the 390 HP 5-cylinder engine of the Formentor VZ5, with 480 Nm of torque and the Torque splitter. The VZ5 versions stand out for the new matt colors Century Bronze and Enceladus Grey.

20″ Formentor VZ5 Enceladus Gray alloy wheels

Furthermore, each version is equipped with black 20″ alloy wheels, black leather CUP Bucket bucket seats and an electric panoramic sunroof. The VZ5 Century Bronze features copper-colored interior and exterior logos, interior trim elements and tailpipes, while the VZ5 Enceladus Gray has black interior and exterior logos, interior trim elements and tailpipes.

Prices

The list price of the Cupra Formentor Impulse is 45,350 euros, while that of the Tribe Edition is 46,850 euros. Both plug-in models benefit from state incentives. The two special series of the VZ5, however, both cost 75,800 euros.

Photo Cupra Formentor