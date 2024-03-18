Gustavo Petro advances with the proposal for a Constituent Assembly in Colombia. Through his to the fight against climate change. He knows here all the points proposed by the president.

What are the 6 axes of the Petro Constituent Assembly?

Gustavo Petro pointed out that these will be the six fundamental points in his proposal for a Constituent Assembly for Colombia:

Make the 2016 peace agreements effective. This covers agrarian reform, the inclusion of the population excluded from the territory and “truth as the axis of justice”. Guaranteeing the basic conditions of existence for the entire population in the short term, is that is, drinking water, health and income for the elderly population. Judicial reform that brings the judicial system closer to the citizen, transforms it into a more effective system and seeks reparation for the victims and social reconciliation. Return to the objectives of the 1991 constitution, counter-reformed by subsequent efforts, with the aim of prioritizing public education and agrarian reform. Turn the fight against climate change and the decarbonization of the economy into a constitutional field. Ensure that monetary policy has employment and production as a priority, maintaining the independence of the Bank of the Republic. Mark a separation between politics and private financing

What is the Constituent Assembly and what is it for?

The National Constituent Assembly is a mechanism designed to draft a new constitution. Its convocation requires that both the Senate of the Republic and the House of Representatives approve a law calling for a popular election. After this approval, the law must be passed by presidential sanction and subsequently sent by the head of state to the Constitutional Court. The last part of the call is its approval or rejection in a popular vote.

Who can convene a National Constituent Assembly?

According to article 376 of the Political Constitution, the Colombian people are the only ones who can make the call for a Constituent Assembly effective. “It will be understood that the people convene the assembly, if it is approved by at least one third of the members of the electoral roll,” the Magna Carta states.

What has Gustavo Petro said about a possible re-election?

The president of Colombia has denied that the push for the Constituent Assembly is a mechanism to continue in power. “I am not looking for a presidential re-election. I have no intention of being re-elected and I will not promote reforms or a constituent in that sense, that is what I have always said. I would not want to be president again after 2026,” Petro stated in an interview with Time.