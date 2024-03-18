It seems like it’s not that time of year, but it’s inevitable to remember Zwarte Piet. This need has much to do with the idea that Wilders will not become prime minister in the next cabinet, bordering on certainty. There is a connection between Wilders and Zwarte Piet, and I am not referring to the initiative proposal PVV 34078 of November 2014, also known as the “Black Pete Law”, which stipulates that Piet will remain black and there will be no textual changes. .in children’s songs. The proposal, by the way, was not accepted.

What made me change my mind about the whole Black Pete debate, which went on forever, was a fact that I only learned later: since 2008, Black Pete’s blackness has been banned in Schiphol Plaza, the passport control area. You would think that Schiphol’s leadership would already consist of purely “woke” people, but at that time they did not yet exist in the Netherlands. Most likely, this is the case: such an airport wants to make a profit, and to do this you need a lot of departing and arriving flights, as well as transit passengers who transfer at Schiphol. People from all over the world who still find Dutch windmills amusing, but most of whom (just think of the British and Americans) are much less enamored with the Dutch tradition of Zwarte Piet.

This caused resentment even then, as it threatened to upset passengers or even force them to choose another airport. Schiphol realized early on that this folk figure was not the Dutch export it had been dreamed of. So no Zwarte Piet in tax-free zones due to business interests. This was not announced loudly, it was decided quietly and then became a fait accompli.

Now about other dates: since 2010, the Dutch Bekent Kler Foundation has openly focused its activities against Zwarte Piet, and in 2014 the action group Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) became active; this is respectively two and six years later than the decision against Black Pete at Schiphol. Here the airport was a pioneer. The Netherlands is a trading country.

Then there’s Wilders, who most likely won’t become prime minister. I suspect that he has always taken this into account, although now he is playing offended innocence. There are logistical reasons: Wilders’ security is absurdly difficult and quite painful. Would you like to lead trade missions around the world? Almost impossible.

There is also a representative function: Wilders as the political representation of the Netherlands: how many Muslim countries would consider this an incentive? How many countries are there besides Netanyahu’s Hungary, Russia and Israel? This will cost a lot of money, as well as our international loan.

Wilders as prime minister is as impossible as Zwarte Piet.

Stefan Sanders writes a column here every Monday.

