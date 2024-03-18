White phosphorus ignites on contact with air. It can reach temperatures up to 815°C. If you come into contact with it, it will burn through the epidermis. Since phosphorus also binds well to fat, it is then distributed through the subcutaneous fat. In high doses, it burns through muscles and even bones. Deep wounds that are difficult to heal.

Samson Tsoi and Pavel Kolesnikov enter, smiling broadly. Pianists perform a recital quatre mains in Dulen’s Jurriaanse Zaal. The first “Rite of Spring” by Stravinsky. I had forgotten how well this piece translates to piano! The fast flute passages are incredibly pianistic, the Steinway bass growls and resonates, and then there is a percussive touch of piano that adds another dimension to the frenetic Sacre.

When rinsed, white phosphorus may come into contact with air again and ignite. The fact that it binds easily to fat also means that it is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, where it causes serious organ damage. This often leads to death.

The pianists are phenomenal. They play harshly and loudly. Crystal clear where you need it. And all this with a convincing joie de vivre. A small hall, a small company – one breath. Music is larger than life.

If you’re lucky, the bullet will hit the brain stem. A painless death because you immediately lose consciousness. Impacts to the head that miss the brain stem but cause significant damage to the brain can also cause immediate loss of consciousness. The ball must then achieve sufficient cavitation, that is, the formation of cavities around the trajectory of the ball formed by the energy of its torque.

After a break, the duo performs Schubert’s Fantasia in F Minor. They changed costumes, both sets are a bit fun. My friend is cold. I give her my coat. She wraps it around herself and then rests her temple on my shoulder. I place the cheekbone right in front of the top of her head.

Determinants of cavitation can be derived using a simple formula: E = 0.5mv2. The greater the mass and the faster the bullet, the greater the cavitation.

The very first concert I took my girlfriend to was also “The Rite of Spring” for four majors, but it was played by legendary pianists Marc-Andre Hamelin and Leif-Ove Andsnes. On two wings instead of one. After this, Hameln signed the old wallet, which I have now lost. I squeeze my girlfriend’s shoulder. Love was young, sometimes it still happens now.

Marasmus is a chronic form of malnutrition. Mostly affects children under the first year of life. They look like mini skeletons with sunken eyes, stunted growth and prominent ribs. Their hair and nails are thin and brittle. They develop heart and kidney failure, and their intestines shrink. Bad prognosis.

Applause after. They play another encore, I recognize it immediately: Ravel’s “Fairy Garden”, the enchanting garden, the final part of the album “Ma Mère l’Oye”, “My Mother Goose”. The work begins as a subdued chorale, tending to move into a high register, but Ravel moves into a pleasant melody.

Marasmus is distinguished from kwashiorkor, or famine edema, caused by protein deficiency. The children are a little older and their stomachs and legs are swollen. You know, those bellies of the Children of War on TV that your skeptical neighbor mistook for the belly of your own prosperity.

During the reprise, the music swells again: forte, fortissimo, successive glissandi, a grand climax, and then a final chord. I’ll be the first, I can’t believe my luck: bravo, maestros, bravo! Beautiful! Beautiful!

Thirty thousand dead. Thirteen thousand children died. The infrastructure is in ruins, don’t worry. A deserted country, a completely displaced and repressed people. Hunger, pain, wounds, cold, diarrhea.

And I imagine myself in the magical garden of my mother goose.

Dino Gacevic is a doctor at the Rotterdam Hospital. He temporarily replaces Karin Amatmoekrim.

