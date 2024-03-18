In the underground passage of Hilversum station there are light boxes with texts apparently written by primary school students who participated in a project about loneliness. They give advice: “Get a pet! Nice.” “Wait!” “You’re not alone.” Cute and stupid at the same time. Just like those commercials where lonely people join their coworkers or the neighborhood boys playing football and then they’re not lonely anymore.

In Daan Heerma van Voss’s story (NRC 12-03-2024) about the lonely old man Herman, who fell into Alzheimer’s disease, it is said “that in each (every) municipality the percentage of people over 65 years of age who suffer from loneliness is approximately 50 people. percentage.” So high.

The powerlessness you feel when someone directly says, “I feel very lonely.” Of course you can come from time to time. But you will have to give up the illusion that you can save someone from loneliness, the illusion that you are the answer to someone else’s problems in life.

How easy it is to be lonely. Herman van Herma van Voss was once a successful and attractive figure. But that time passed, his money disappeared, he started a fight. Lonely people are not necessarily teddy bears that you can pet. Sometimes there’s a reason why they’re lonely, like because they’re not very friendly or very social, because they have very little money, maybe they’re very introverted, they get easily bored by well-intentioned conversations – whatever. Not everyone thinks that neighborhood food and singles coffee are the answer to their own loneliness.

Herman found a solution, quite radical: to die. And perhaps, Heerma van Voss seems to believe, he really wanted this and it was not an expression of despondency, as in the sigh “I just want to go to sleep and never wake up again.” Lonely people around me repeated this phrase more than once. But this does not mean that they actively want or have wanted to commit suicide, neither one who has an empty agenda, nor one who is very ill, nor one who is very old.

Herman was interviewed by a SCEN doctor who came to check whether his suffering was unbearable. The doctor was not informed about this. Was it because of Herman’s Alzheimer’s disease? Which can. But perhaps not. Avoiding real confirmation of the irrevocable is not strange even without fog in your head, no matter how hard your own life is.

What would you like when you are old and lonely? I think about this so often, but I don’t have an answer. I hope you find and keep the things that bring you joy.

I think more and more that life, especially the lives of the old and dull, is more a series of moments than anything like a story, no matter how hard we try to make it that way. Well, a very thick collection of stories with contradictory plots.

And one day you will forget these stories.

There seem to be so few answers in some situations. The image of an old, increasingly confused man living alone in his apartment and not wanting it anymore is painful. “We,” such is the structure of our society, reject such people, says Daan Herma van Voss. Oh, how I understand his feelings. But the answer? You would be surprised if the light boxes at Hilversum station said: “Accept euthanasia! Then it’s over!”

