The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDH Court) condemned Colombia this Monday for various violations of rights derived from the persecution and espionage of the members of the José Alvear Restrepo Lawyers Collective (CAJAR), an organization linked to the defense of human rights. .

The sentence was notified by the vice president of the Inter-American Court, the Brazilian Rodrigo Mudrovitsch, through an official act carried out virtually with the presence of the parties involved in the case.

“The Inter-American Court of Human Rights in its ruling declared Colombia’s international responsibility for violations of the right to life, personal integrity, private life, freedom of thought, informational self-determination, to know the truth, to honor, to judicial guarantees, to judicial protection, to freedom of association, movement and residence, to the protection of the family, to the right to childhood and to the right to defend human rights,” said Mudrovitsch. .

What does the case consist of?

The case refers to the persecution, harassment and espionage by the Colombian State of which the José Alvear Restrepo Lawyers Collective (CAJAR) was a victim starting in 1990, for its work defending human rights.

The Inter-American Court determined in the ruling that since the 1990s “various state agencies carried out arbitrary intelligence activities to the detriment of the members of CAJAR and their families.”

In this context, “the authorities collected and preserved different information, including personal data, from which they created files and ‘resumes’ that contained notes and records of different natures regarding the victims, to whom, to date, no They have been guaranteed access to intelligence files, prohibiting them from the possibility of claiming the updating, rectification or elimination of the data,” the Inter-American Court said.

“Intelligence activities continued during the validity of Law 1621 of 2013, aimed at regulating the functions carried out by intelligence and counterintelligence organizations. Likewise, the members of CAJAR, as a result of statements by state officials and publications from government offices that disqualified them and linked them to guerrilla groups, were subject to stigmatization,” adds the international court.

