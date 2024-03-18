The National Migration Institute (INM), in coordination with the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard (GN), as well as state authorities, carried out a humanitarian rescue operation at the railway point called “Hermanas “, located in the municipality of Escobedo, Coahuila.

With the support of Ferrocarriles de México (Ferromex), the successful rescue of 144 people who were in a vulnerable situation in that area was achieved.

After subjecting the people to medical evaluations, federal immigration agents proceeded to carry out the corresponding verification, confirming that all individuals were in an irregular immigration status.

In a closed train van heading to Piedras Negras, 79 adults, 13 unaccompanied children and adolescents were rescued, 12 of whom are from Honduras and one from Guatemala.

Also 52 people of different ages that make up 20 families from 7 countries: Colombia, 9; Cuba, 2; Ecuador, 3; Savior, 2; Guatemala, 5; Honduras, 28; and Peru 3.

All people are under the protection of the state’s System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF) and adults who were traveling alone were transferred to INM facilities.

