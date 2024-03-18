Global warming continues its journey, with increasingly evident and intense impacts in every corner of the planet, and it is essential to intervene now with mitigation and adaptation plans, so as not to lose the “momentum”, the momentum necessary to maintain the effectiveness of the actions implemented.

Over the last decade, global temperatures have increased by about 1.2 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels with cascading effects on the climate. We have experienced exceptional droughts in the Middle East and Europe, devastating fires in Canada, floods in New Zealand and unprecedented heat in many areas of the world, including the oceans which have been reaching record temperatures for a year now.

According to a study carried out by Carbon Brief and published in One Earth, the effectiveness of water-related adaptation decreases significantly once warming exceeds 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels. In particular, if they exceed 1.5 degrees, they have an effectiveness of 90%, if they exceed 2 degrees, 69%, if they exceed 3 degrees, 62%, while if they exceed 4 degrees, 46%. Any delay in water-related adaptation plans therefore requires greater effort to achieve the same result. For this reason it is necessary to avoid exceeding the 1.5 degree threshold so that effective adaptation is possible.

Most currently documented adaptations are water-related, either in the sense that they respond to a water-related hazard or in the sense that the adaptation is linked to water management in a given sector. Agriculture, as the main user of water, accounts for the largest share of sectoral adaptation.

Adaptation, insufficient efforts and the more the planet warms the more ineffective they become

Despite growing adaptation efforts, according to the latest IPCC report, the “adaptation gap” – that is, the gap between what needs to be done and what has been done – is widening. We are doing too little to limit the impacts of global warming, and this gap continues to grow.

At the same time, however, it is difficult to quantify the benefits resulting from the adaptation plans implemented. It is not possible at the moment to measure the impacts we have avoided, or the repercussions on societies and human well-being. Therefore, a better understanding of the risk reduction potential of adaptation is crucial, as climate impacts will become more severe in the coming decades. With limited resources to invest, it is essential to be able to make informed decisions.

Map of the types of adaptation interventions and their distribution. Countries are shaded according to the regional grouping used for the analysis. Source: Lissner, TK et al. ( 2024 )

The study aimed to understand the effectiveness of a series of adaptation interventions frequently used in the water and agricultural sectors, central to current approaches to modeling future impacts.

The results paint a worrying picture: adaptation options are effective in reducing risks in most environments assessed up to 1.5°C of warming, but with increasing warming, effectiveness decreases across all options and regions .

On average, the fit effectiveness across all measures evaluated at 1.5°C is 90%.

However, this value drops to an average effectiveness of 69% at 2°C and 62% at 3°C ​​– a scenario still possible under current climate policies. At 4 degrees the effectiveness decreases further to an average of 46%: practically with the adaptation measure less than half of the expected impacts would be avoided.

The decline in effectiveness is more pronounced for agriculture-related adaptation options. There is talk of changes in cultivation models and cropping systems, which at 1.5°C show high effectiveness, but drops up to 14% with 4 degrees of global warming.

Adaptation plans related to energy, flood risk and urban water management, however, are likely to see a smaller decline in the effectiveness of adaptation plans, which could be around 80% across all regions. climate scenarios.

Adaptation plans in a sub-1.5 degree climate scenario also bring secondary benefits, improving conditions across a broader spectrum: the shift from rain-fed agriculture to irrigation systems, for example, produces many cases collateral benefits.

Our findings on adaptation across Africa show that co-benefits could be substantial in closing existing adaptation gaps: 54% of studies assessed indicate potential co-benefits at 1.5°C. However, this potential decreases to 12% at 4°C.

In some situations, however, adaptation not only becomes ineffective in reducing risk, but even worsens the situation, leading to “maladaptation”. Africa shows the greatest proportion of adverse outcomes at all levels of warming. For example, intensifying maize and sorghum cultivation in West Africa or early maize planting in Uganda further reduce yields – in addition to climate impacts – rather than reduce the expected risk, even with 1.5°C warming .

But this evaluation, the authors of the study themselves underline, presupposes that adaptation takes place in a controlled context, free of conditioning deriving from other factors such as constraints and limits linked to governance and institutions, the availability of information, awareness, human capacity and socio-cultural constraints. These conditions could indeed reduce the extent to which adaptation can effectively limit climate risks.

In any case, adaptation plans are only effective if they are implemented alongside ambitious mitigation action that limits warming to 1.5°C. The two must travel together: adaptation cannot be an alternative to mitigation, nor can it be seen as a way to allow delays in mitigation efforts.