There is a region of the world in which the 2024 hurricane season could be “not as benign” as it was in 2023. The representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) for North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Ecuadorian Rodney Martínez, said that this area is the Caribbean, where the storm begins next June.

“We hope that the Atlantic can remain warm, but the Pacific will play another role this year, that is, and I am getting ahead of what is a quite complex forecast, but in any case the conditions for 2024 are not going to be so benign for the region as they were in 2023,” said Martínez, within the framework of the meeting of the Hurricane Committee of the Regional Association IV (RA IV), which opened this Monday in the Panamanian capital.

He explained that when the Pacific is cold, hurricanes tend to become more frequent in the Caribbean and “it seems that this condition could occur in 2024.”

“These two conditions (cold Pacific and warm Caribbean) are amplifiers of the intensity of the frequency of hurricanes in the Caribbean then, that is why I say that last year was rather a year of conditions – which in some way – was not so adverse for the member countries,” he explained.

The 2023 hurricane season, which ended in both the Caribbean and the Pacific last November, surprised due to its “unexpected activity” with the formation of 20 named storms and 7 hurricanes, of which 3 were major category.

Regarding the meeting, Martínez maintained that the entire effort is aimed at “joining efforts to continue saving lives,” through a coordinated plan to minimize their impact in the region.

“We are experiencing a climate crisis that has us surrounded by extreme events of all kinds, hurricanes are no exception, and the better prepared we are in the region and we work collaboratively, the better the benefit will be in saving lives and contributing to reducing the impacts on the economies of our member countries,” he noted.

At the meeting, Martínez announced, the reports of each member country will be reviewed regarding the last hurricane season, how it affected and lessons learned from each one, how they fared in terms of forecasts that were made and the review of the operational plan to see how the stations are exchanging data.

“The idea of ​​this type of meeting is that our members take away as much information as possible and we can continue working together,” he said.

In addition, the official list of hurricane names is reviewed and the names of the most devastating from the previous season are eliminated, in this case those from 2023.

The event, supported by the Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (IMHPA) and which is being held for the first time in Panama, will bring together more than 60 experts from the 27 member countries of the RA-IV, North America, Central America and the Caribbean who They make up the Hurricane Committee.

The Hurricane Committee is a specialized body of the WMO, established in 1977, whose purpose is to promote and coordinate activities within the framework of the Tropical Cyclone Program, with the purpose of improving the warning and forecasting services of these atmospheric phenomena in the region, as support for decision-making in risk reduction.

