Civitavecchia, March 18, 2024 – Acea Ato2 informs you that due to an interruption in the water supply to the Filtri Aurelia water point on March 21, 2024, it is necessary to suspend the water supply in some areas of the municipality of Civitavecchia from 07:00 to 22: 00.

Areas involved

Consequently, water shortages and/or pressure drops may occur in the following streets/areas: Borgata Aurelia; through Aurelia Nord and La Scala; Pantano and Sant’Agostino; Industrial Zone (via Alfio Flores, Via Siligato, Via La Rosa); Punton dei Rocchi, Santa Lucia and New Cemetery, port area.

To limit inconvenience to citizens, a refueling service has been organized using tanks that will remain parked on Gioachino Rossini and Niccolò Paganini streets.

In cases of real and urgent need, emergency tank filling service can be requested by calling the toll-free number 800.130.335. For any information you can call the same number or visit the website www.gruppo.acea.it.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.