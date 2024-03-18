Jorge Álvarez Máynez accused that Xóchitl Gálvez copies his campaign proposals “because he has no ideas” and to gain sympathy among people who have not yet decided on their vote in the presidential elections on June 2.

The Citizen Movement standard bearer also pointed out that the candidate of the “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México” coalition copied his “Fosfobús” because, during his tour of Campeche, Gálvez Ruiz reported that his Xóchibus is now ready to debut next Monday.

“Yesterday I saw that the PRI candidate copied me, she says that they are also going to take young people to university; First, he copied me about the refinery in Cadereyta, and then, he had also said that he was going to make prisons, he copied me the security proposal, and now, he copied me about the young people because they have no ideas and because they believe that by copying our speech They will gain sympathy from other people,” he said.

“The difference is that people already know that when they come to power they do not comply and steal the money,” declared Álvarez Máynez, in front of a full auditorium at his meeting with young Mexicans in Naucalpan, State of Mexico.

On his social networks, the Emecista also mentioned the alleged plagiarism of campaign proposals and criticized the former PAN senator, whom he assured was not the first time she had done so. “No wonder the thesis was plagiarized and she cannot live without the teleprompter!” wrote Álvarez Máynez.

At the event, where he was accompanied by Senator Juan Zepeda, not only did Xóchitl Gálvez leave scratched because Álvarez Máynez assured that, with the PRIAN and Morena, the security strategy “of this era of terror” will remain in force.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions