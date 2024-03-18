loading…

China threatens its citizens not to gamble in Singapore. Photo/Reuters

SINGAPORE – The Chinese Embassy in Singapore on Monday (18/3/2024) urged its citizens in the city state to stay away from all forms of gambling. The reason is, gambling abroad violates Chinese law.

The warning comes as Beijing intensifies its efforts to crack down on Chinese citizens gambling in Southeast Asia, which is a popular tourist destination.

“Seriously reminds the majority of Chinese citizens in Singapore to increase their legal awareness and stay away from gambling,” said a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Singapore.

Singapore is home to two casinos, one operated by Las Vegas Sands, open a new tab and the other Genting Singapore.

“Even if overseas casinos are officially opened, cross-border gambling by Chinese citizens is suspected of violating our country’s laws,” said a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Singapore. They also added that embassies and consulates may not be able to provide consular protection for such violations.

China has intensified its crackdown on cross-border, overseas and online gambling, and sent similar warnings to several countries in an effort to curb illegal activities and threats to citizens abroad.

“Cross-border gambling can also carry risks such as fraud, money laundering, kidnapping, detention, human trafficking and smuggling,” the Chinese Embassy in Singapore said in a statement on Monday.

The Chinese embassies in South Korea and Sri Lanka also issued similar warnings recently.

On February 22, law enforcement agencies in China and the Philippines worked together to repatriate more than 40 Chinese nationals involved in overseas gambling.