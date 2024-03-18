Catering, everything changes. Now entrepreneurs can hire foreigners: the news of the flows decree

Monday 18 March is the first click day available to catering operators to access new quotas of foreign staff to employ in their activities. Also on the same day is the in-depth analysis by the Labor Consultants Study Foundation regarding the special supplementary treatment reserved for workers in the tourism sector.

Flows: what’s changing in the world of catering

As reported by the Italia a Tavola website, as part of the flow decree for the three-year period 2023-2025, the Ministry of Tourism has extended the reserve quotas to catering: in the next click days of 21 and 25 March, entrepreneurs operating in this sector will also sector will be able to request non-European workers. In concrete terms, the decree establishes how many migrants can legally access for work based on the country of origin and the reference sector. The ministry has agreed to open the so-called “reserve quotas” – until now for the exclusive use of the road transport, agriculture and tourism-hotel sectors – also to the world of Italian catering. The measure was supported by Fipe-Confcommercio (Italian Federation of public establishments) and now even catering entrepreneurs will be able to access the possibility of hiring these staff.

The day of March 18 is reserved for those who intend to request quotas for non-seasonal subordinate work of citizens of countries that have cooperation agreements with Italy. March 21st for non-seasonal subordinate employment relationships (including in the family and social-healthcare sector) and March 25th for seasonal work.

Supplementary treatment: what it is and what changes in the world of catering

The 2024 Budget Law recognizes special supplementary treatment, i.e. an additional amount in the pay slip, to individuals who meet certain requirements. The number of eligible people has significantly expanded compared to the previous year. The amount due is equal to 15 percent of the gross salary paid to the worker in that period for night work and overtime work, i.e. performed beyond the normal hours established by the contract.

The benefit is calculated on the gross salary paid for overtime work performed on public holidays and/or for night work performed in the period between 1 January and 30 June 2024. The employer can provide the special supplementary treatment (current and/or arrears) starting from the first useful salary, even after 30 June 2024, but in any case within the end-of-year adjustment operations. The credit accrued by the employer will be recovered through compensation in the F24 form. In this regard, the Revenue Agency has established the specific tax code “1702”.

Who can access the supplementary treatment

To be able to benefit from this special treatment, those who work in establishments such as bars, cafes, ice cream parlors, pastry shops and the like, dedicated to the supply of food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages of any strength, as well as milk, sweets, including pastry products and ice cream parlors, and gastronomy products and in the tourism sector, including spa establishments.

There is also an income requirement to meet. In fact, the measure applies to private sector workers with an employee income of an amount not exceeding, in the 2023 tax period, 40 thousand euros, also deriving from wages paid by multiple employers. Specifically, the legislation defines who is considered a night worker. According to the law, a person is defined as someone who, during the night period, carries out at least three hours of his/her daily working time employed in a normal manner, and who – in the absence of collective discipline – carries out night work for at least three hours for a minimum of eighty working days. per year, re-proportional in the case of part-time work and those who, always at night, carry out at least part of their working hours according to the discipline dictated by collective bargaining.

The scope of the relief has a broad scope with regards to night work, according to the Foundation, but has a very limited scope in relation to overtime worked on public holidays, given that these represent a small number and only part of the working hours worked on these days it can expressly be classified as extraordinary.