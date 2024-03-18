EU: Pichetto, “Madness avoided on green houses, now relief for those who have to do work”

“Taken into reality, the energy saving objective requires a major national intervention plan that the Italian state budget struggles to support. There is no longer the madness of bringing everyone into class D by 2033, but it is certainly something very ambitious, if we want also stimulating”. This is what the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin says in an interview with ‘Stampa’, in commenting on the directive on green homes ratified last week by the European Parliament.

“The way the issue was posed 7-8 months ago – he explains – it went well and in any case if European citizens obtained better conditions and more flexibility it is thanks to Italy’s proposals. In our opinion these interventions should have been linked to a more broad and to the provision of greater flexibility at the level of individual nations, because the constraints that have been placed, at least as regards Italy, but this can also apply to France, do not take into account the structure of the buildings and the fact that almost 2/3 are over seventy years old, both in the condition of ultra-fractionated ownership, given that the Italian characteristic is to have over 80% of families who own properties”.

As for the national adjustment margins, Pichetto adds, “since they are a directive and not a regulation, the margins already exist. Some mechanisms, then, have to be defined at national level. For example, that of the second home with respect to four months’ employment which exempts from adaptation interventions is already different from country to country. Then there is the issue of micro-units, which given the type of buildings in our country, could lead to many subdivisions emerging which may not lead to sanctions”. And, he adds, “on my part there is no intention of proposing sanctions to stimulate the achievement of the target. We must reach the target, I believe with a different type of stimulus, with fiscal benefits which within the of the reform that is being launched will have to reward heat pumps and insulation more than other types of interventions provided for by the current rules”.