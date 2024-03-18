Capri Holdings acquires the Arezzo shoe factory Sicla. The US holding company makes shoes for Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo

Capri Holdings has completed the acquisition of renowned footwear manufacturer Sicla, based in Arezzo. Pambianconews writes it. Founded in 1979 by Enzo Donnini, the Italian company has been managed by the family since the beginning and will continue to be so in the future, as specified in an official note. Capri Holdings, known for its prestigious luxury brands such as Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, is committed to maintaining the high quality standards of the products and services offered by Sicla’s talented team of artisans. This is not the first time that Capri Holdings has invested in Tuscan companies; in 2019 it acquired Alberto Gozzi, a prestigious atelier and shoe factory based in Pistoia.

Furthermore, in January, Jimmy Choo announced expansion plans in the Scandicci area. The maison is working on the construction of a new headquarters for the brand’s central offices in the Tuscan tanning district. The new structure, which will cover an area of ​​approximately three thousand square meters, is expected to be operational by the end of 2024, replacing the current smaller headquarters. This new factory will be built in the area of ​​via Don Lorenzo Perosi, already home to other renowned luxury brands such as Gucci (which will be Jimmy Choo’s neighbor), Braccialini and Dior.