(Photo by Anna Tarazevich – Pexels)

Calzolari: “For Granarolo, a two billion turnover plan”

The President of Granarolo, Gianpiero Calzolari, has outlined an ambitious plan for the future of the group, aiming to achieve a turnover of 2 billion euros by 2027 with a margin of 9%, higher than the sector average. Calzolari, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, reiterated that the plan is focused on strengthening and not on rationalization, underlining the intention to make numerous hires.

Yesterday the accounts relating to revenues of 1.6 billion euros were approved, with investments forecast of 300 million euros. Calzolari explained that these resources will be used to optimize production, concentrating efforts on the group’s most relevant factories. He also mentioned the implementation of innovative technologies and the optimization of production processes to reduce waste.

Regarding specific investments, Calzolari mentioned the strengthening of the Gioia del Colle plant for the production of mozzarella and burrata, as well as the introduction of artificial intelligence in the Pasturago di Vernate plant. He also outlined plans to concentrate fresh milk production in certain factories and to modernize company logistics.

Calzolari highlighted the importance of penetrating the market with innovative products to intercept new customers, setting the objective of improving the sector’s margins and reaching an EBITDA share of 9%.

Regarding the Innovation Center in Bologna, Calzolari underlined the crucial role of research and development in anticipating consumer needs, proposing the import of insights from external sources to ensure constant product innovation.

On the international front, Calzolari has announced investments in the United States and China, underlining the importance of a direct presence on the foreign market. It also indicated the aim of further developing the business in Germany and exploiting the potential of China, while maintaining an Italian manufacturing strategy.

Finally, Calzolari reiterated Granarolo’s commitment to sustainability and fair compensation for farmers, underlining the importance of collaboration between all parties involved in the food chain to achieve an effective and sustainable ecological transition.