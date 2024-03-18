Creams and lotions with buffalo milk, the discovery of a Neapolitan entrepreneur revolutionizes the world of skincare

Bufarma is a Naples-based company that stands out in the skincare market thanks to a unique combination of tradition and innovation. Founded by Massimiliano Galdiero, a Neapolitan entrepreneur with an academic background in microbiology acquired at the University of Cambridge, the company has made research and the valorisation of the natural resources of Southern Italy its strong point.

The key to Bufarma’s success lies in the discovery of the beneficial properties of buffalo milk. The natural ingredient, known for its richness in lipids and calcium, has in fact become the centerpiece of the company’s product line. Using ancient family recipes and integrating them with modern scientific research, Bufarma has developed a range of creams and lotions ideal for sensitive, dry and delicate skin.

But Bufarma doesn’t stop there. The company is also committed to environmental sustainability, using botanical ingredients from Southern Italy, and the product packaging has been designed with recyclable materials. Furthermore, the Bufarma product range is not limited to daily skin care. The company has also developed specific solutions for problems such as cold sores, using natural ingredients such as chestnut peels.

Bufarma’s international expansion has been rapid and well received. In addition to its online presence, the company’s products are also distributed in the United Arab Emirates. This success attracted the attention of prominent figures such as Kiera Chaplin, a renowned model and entrepreneur, who agreed to be a brand ambassador, helping to consolidate Bufarma’s reputation globally.