Orders worth 40 billion euros exceeded

The Treasury, faced with orders that exceeded 40 billion euros, issued five billion of debt through the new Btp indexed to euro area inflation (Btpei) May 2036. This was reported by sources close to the operation.

The security, issued via syndicated placement, is priced to offer a yield 23 basis points higher than the May 2033 BTPei.

The orders placed by operators for the syndicated issue of the new ten-year BTp indexed to euro area inflation have already exceeded 35 billion euros.

The security expiring 05/15/2036, financial sources report, is now offered with a spread of 23 basis points on the yield of the ten-year BTp-i expiring 05/15/2033, narrowing from the initial 25 basis points. The operation is being followed by a pool of banks made up of BBVA, Bank of America, Citi, HSBC and Societe Generale.