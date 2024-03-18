Emanuele Orsini and Edoardo Garrone

Confindustria, the Gozzi unknown in the presidential race between maneuvers and subterfuge

There are two days left until the presentation of the programs of the two candidates running for president of Confindustria. But once again it is the electoral issue that takes center stage. Very brief summary of the previous episodes: four of them showed up at the starting line, but as the weeks went by, things changed. Alberto Marenghi was able to certify a percentage of around 3% and therefore chose to abandon the race; Last week Emanuele Orsini was able to demonstrate that he had exceeded the 20% quorum; Edoardo Garrone had already done it. Antonio Gozzi therefore remained the unknown. Duferco’s patron had received certificates and signatures that made him think he could have 25% of the overall consensus. But not all the signatures turned into votes and Gozzi was excluded from the presidential race.

And here the problems begin. The Ligurian entrepreneur threatens to take legal action by appealing to the 25% of guaranteed votes that he continues to reiterate that he has. A part of Confindustria therefore said that the choice to exclude him was made following “Byzantineism” and that the best thing would be to have Gozzi tell what his plans are and only on this basis choose who among the three has the best characteristics to become president of Confindustria.

But let’s stop at the current state of things: between Orsini and Garrone there is a world. The first is the expression of those small and medium-sized enterprises that represent the beating heart of the economy and the vast majority of Italian companies. It doesn’t have an impactful standing, but it has the “pulse” of the industrialists’ association. On the opposite side there is Garrone, current president of Sole 24 Ore, who can count on an ancient manufacturing tradition and has the solidity of an energy giant on his side.

There is therefore a choice of field to be made. With two unknowns. The first is called Carlo Bonomi: the outgoing president still dreams of being able to sit as president of the Sole 24 Ore and is trying to “offer” his package of votes – not very large, in reality – to anyone who wants to please him. But above all it remains to be understood what Gozzi will want to do. There are two paths: paralyzing the elections, taking legal action and risking getting the ball rolling as far as possible, perhaps with an interim of Bonomi’s own. Or hand over your electoral base, this time much larger, to one of the two candidates. Except that the incompatibility with Garrone, for business, history and heritage reasons, is well known. And therefore the natural path could be Orsini.

Would the former president of Federlegno accept to receive these votes? And in exchange for what? It’s easy to think that Gozzi could ask for a powerful vice-presidency, perhaps even propose a sort of ticket in which one of the two acts as president and the other a sort of managing director or similar role. Science fiction? It could be, and at the moment we cannot go beyond hypotheses. But who knows what other surprises the presidential race may have in store between now and April 4, when the assembly will have to vote to choose the new president of Confindustria. It will be a race that will still offer many emotions.