Jon Bon Jovi “hopes to tour again” after recovering from vocal cord surgery. The American rock star lets it be known that, in an interview with Mix 104.1 Boston, she admitted that she doesn’t know “if there will be a tour”. The New York Post reports it. The 62-year-old singer revealed that he has just returned from a demanding operation, explaining that at the moment he doesn’t feel like returning to the stage. “I want to tour next year, but I’m still recovering from major surgery,” he said.

“Although – continued the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ crooner – I’m on the road to recovery and I was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record. My wish is to be able to do two and a half hours a night, four evenings a week for entire months.” The revelation comes as the ‘You Give Love a Bad Name’ singer releases his band’s next album ‘Forever’, out June 7. Bon Jovi, who will undergo surgery in 2022, opened up about his experience for the first time earlier this year.

According to the singer, doctors told him that one of his vocal cords was “literally atrophied,” one was “as thick as a thumb” and the other was “as thick as a little finger.” So “the stronger one was crushing the weaker one and I wasn’t singing well,” he said. “My art was being taken away from me.” Bon Jovi, who is also a Grammy winner, told reporters he sought out a doctor in Philadelphia who performed a medialization laryngoplasty — also known as a thyroplasty — that gave him a “state-of-the-art implant.”