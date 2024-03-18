Telenet “All in one package”? There may also be a charging station in the future. Because the Mechelen telecommunications company will install charging stations for companies in the homes of employees from April 1st. A separate company called Blossom is being created for this purpose.

Own people first.

Blossom is initially aimed at the business market. Or in human terms: salary car owners receiving a charging station at home from their employer. Both end customers and fleet managers can have access to an all-in-one digital process and application. The new company has enlisted the help of Scoptvision (a Herent-based startup developing smart energy applications), Optimile (for further software development) and Unit-T (for installation).

The Blossom pilot project will technically begin in April, with home charging stations for Telenet and BNP Paribas Fortis employees coming first. The latter is the main shareholder of the telecommunications company. Telenet will then target the fleets of large companies. It is not yet clear when it will be the private individual’s turn.