Bullish signs for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies awaiting the halving

After a strong performance in 2023, with bitcoin experiencing 157% growth, and an eventful start to 2024, with the launch of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in the United States, the outlook for cryptocurrencies appears positive. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we see that many bullish catalysts are already in place and could drive their price higher: Adoption is growing, with bitcoin about to reach one billion users.

The institutionalization of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is well underway, with regulated wrappers now available in much of the world.

The macro environment is starting to offer more support, with money starting to flow again in the US election year and rate cuts expected in the US and Europe in the second half. The upcoming fourth halving will lead to a reduction in the supply of bitcoin.

Obviously, the performance of cryptocurrencies in February and early March does not lead us to revise our expectations. While predicting a price target for them is a tall order, if you look back at history, we could see a supply and demand shock that could send bitcoin to new highs in the next 18-24 months.

Cryptocurrency adoption is growing

If we look at the adoption of technological innovations over time, we notice that they all go through the same cycle, starting from early adopters to mass adoption. As time passes, the pace tends to increase. For the internet, the adoption cycle was very rapid, going from less than 10 million users in 1992 to one billion in 2005, or a period of 13 years. Bitcoin has already gone from 1 million users in 2016 to 350 million in 2021 and is expected to reach one billion users as early as 2025, after just nine years.

Such an exponential speed of adoption represents an additional source of demand that could put pressure on the already limited supply. Let’s not forget that, at the time of the fourth halving, 96.9% of all bitcoins that can be issued have already been issued.

The institutionalization of cryptocurrencies: the finish line could be on the horizon

In Europe, physically backed cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) have been available for years. At WisdomTree we launched our first bitcoin ETP in 2019, and over the past five years we have demonstrated our leadership position through the birth of a new asset class, which should be part of any diversified, multi-asset portfolio. After initially feeling alone in the cryptocurrency space, we now see the finish line, so to speak. With the launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States on January 10, regulated cryptocurrency investment vehicles are now available in most jurisdictions, and the debate over including them in portfolios has shifted from focusing on on the “why?” to evaluating “how much?”. Established multi-asset fund managers, such as Blackrock, are adding bitcoin to their portfolios. We are now past the time when managers were worried about being the first to add bitcoin to their asset allocation.

The last asset to go through a phase of institutionalization was gold. Before the launch of GLD in 2004, investors would have to find a way to store physical gold, which presented a significant operational barrier for institutional investments. The launch of the GLD opened the door to its institutionalization and inclusion in multi-asset portfolios, leading to a price rally that has never stopped. Over the last 20 years the price of gold has never fallen even remotely to pre-GLD levels.

The additional demand created by investors around the world who were able to access the metal easily, combined with limited supply, drove prices higher. The $7.6 billion in NET flows that poured into U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs in the space of eight weeks may be just the beginning.

The fourth halving/halving could lead to a supply and demand shock

The “halving” applies directly to the reward miners get for solving the proof-of-work algorithm. This reward is expected to halve again in April 2024, as per bitcoin’s “monetary policy.” Historically, previous halvings have led to price increases before the event and, importantly, after. In the 15-18 months following previous halvings we observed percentage gains of:

approximately 91 times (9,106.5%) in the first; approximately 28 times (2,782.0%) in the second; approximately 7 times (684.3%) in the third.

A modest gain of just 100% from current levels could send bitcoin above $100,000.

The next wave of killer applications could be aided by planned updates to Ethereum

Moving on to other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum is expected to make the “proto-danksharding” upgrade in 2024, which will enable cheaper and faster transactions for layer 2 solutions. Layer 2 solutions are protocols running on top of Ethereum that handle off-chain transactions , pooling and regulating them on Ethereum, reducing congestion and fees on the main network.

With these upgrades, Ethereum aims to solve the scalability problem that has plagued many blockchain platforms and gain an edge over its competitors, such as Solana, which claims to offer higher throughput and lower costs. Ethereum’s vision is to become the core decentralized blockchain compatible with multiple layer 2 solutions and decentralized applications (dApps), creating a web3 world where users have greater control, privacy and freedom over their online activities. This is an interesting scenario for Ethereum investors.