A new episode of Big Brother returns this evening, Monday 18 March. As the final on March 25th approaches, the previews regarding the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini reveal that there will be room for a new definitive double elimination from the house and the election of the third finalist, who will join Beatrice Luzzi and Rosy Chin in the safe areas.

Four tenants will compete in the televoting: Simona Tagli, Sergio D’Ottavi, Greta Rossetti and Anita Olivieri. But there will also be a flash televoting that will decide who will have to definitively leave the house with the red door.

Anita, Greta, Sergio or Simona: who do you want to save?

The latest polls indicate Simona Taglia as the favourite, with 51.24% of the votes. At risk, tied with just over 16% of the preferences, are Sergio D’Ottavi, Greta Rossetti (16.34%) and Anita Olivieri.

Live broadcast number 45 this evening will be broadcast from 9.20pm on Canale 5 and streaming on Mediaset Infinity. In the studio, dealing with comments and the latest events, there will be, as always, Alfonso Signorini, Cesara Buonamici and Rebecca Staffelli.