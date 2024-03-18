How much did Beatrice Luzzi earn inside the Big Brother house? Here’s what we discovered!

Beatrice Luzzi is undoubtedly the pillar of this edition of Big Brother. For many, the woman is the potential winner of the program, but it is still very early to make any predictions. While waiting to discover the winner of the reality show, let’s try to clarify her earnings on Big Brother.

Beatrice Luzzi

This is how much Beatrice Luzzi would have earned after 7 months spent inside the Cinecittà house.

Big Brother: the journey of Beatrice Luzzi

Beatrice Luzzi was one of the first contestants to cross the threshold of the red door in what turned out to be the current edition of Big Brother. We are talking about an actress who boasts a great CV behind her, but who has often been put aside due to her edgy character.

Beatrice immediately demonstrated that she was determined and courageous, not afraid to express opinions that would have left her alone at home. She then began a relationship with Giuseppe Garibaldi, a situation which however was resolved within a few months.

Beatrice Luzzi

She then got close to the handsome Vittorio, but even in this case it was a friendship and nothing more. Between December and January the well-known actress had to temporarily abandon her home following the death of her father.

However, she decided to get back into the game as her parent didn’t want to see her surrender and that’s why she returned to the house more combative than ever. Beatrice surpassed many nominations and the public rewarded her, making her the first official finalist of this edition.

How much did Beatrice Luzzi earn on Big Brother?

Many wonder how much a competitor can earn inside the Big Brother house for the entire duration of this television experience. It is not very easy to answer this question, as each person perceives a different fee based on different factors.

In fact, it is necessary to evaluate the public’s appreciation but also the popularity enjoyed by the character himself. We don’t know exactly how much Beatrice earned but she has currently spent about 7 months inside the house. It is estimated that the woman can earn approximately €15,000 per week, which is why she may have earned almost €450,000 so far. A figure that not everyone can boast in their lifetime.