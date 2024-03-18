Berlusconi, the division between the five of Silvio’s historic villas. Agreement found

One of the main issues on which Berlusconi’s children continued to discuss without finding a solution was their father’s historic residences. Each of the five children is linked in some way to these splendid villas, but now Pier Silvio, Marina, Barbara, Luigi and Eleonora seems to have finally found the solution that satisfies everyone. Barbara Berlusconi purchases the Macherio villa, one of her father Silvio’s three historic residences, for around 25 million – we read in Il Corriere della Sera. In the meantime, the president of Fininvest Marina Berlusconi has formally been awarded Villa Campari on Lake Maggiore, in Lesa (No), 30 rooms, a splendid park and a private marina. Here the passage to the notary has already taken place.

These are – continues Il Corriere – the first transactions concluded on the main assets of the former prime minister’s estate. But a broader reorganization of the real estate sector is underway these days. However, the future of the two flagships of the family still remains mysterious: Villa Certosa in Sardinia and Villa San Martino in Arcore. But if the first would have been put on the market by the heirs, the Arcore residence would not currently be for sale or even officially assigned to one of the five children. The deal between the brothers was perfected in the name of that orderly and peaceful division of the inheritance which, after Fininvest, also involved the real estate assets.