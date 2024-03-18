It was a significant moment in the lead-up to the World Cup match between Ireland and Australia last summer. During the handshake between the two teams, Ireland’s Ruesha Littlejohn missed one player: Australia’s Caitlin Foord. What happened here?

The British media quickly revealed the juicy details. Foord apparently posted pictures on social media of her holiday in Ibiza shortly before the World Cup with Irish captain Katie McCabe. McCabe is Littlejohn’s ex. “Irish football’s love triangle eclipses World Cup opener,” read the Times headline.

Something like this is unthinkable in men’s football. Last week, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick dropped three players from his list for engaging in homophobic chants after a club match. The recently released documentary Das Letzte Tabu reveals that of the estimated 500,000 male professional footballers, fewer than ten are openly gay. Former Germany international Philipp Lahm says: “I wouldn’t advise anyone to talk to their teammates about their sexuality.”

The intolerant attitude towards homosexuality in men’s football often contrasts with the tolerant attitude in women’s football. In men’s football, as the story goes, if you are openly gay, you are an outcast; in women’s football, no one should hide their sexuality. You wonder: is this right?

Judging by the interviews and social media posts of some famous footballers, it can be concluded that football is a paradise for lesbians. Players feel safe with each other. “I’ve had three relationships with football players,” Beth Mead, partner and teammate of striker Vivianne Miedema, told The Times two years ago. “Of course, sometimes there are fights or tension in the locker room, but we all know very well how to separate work and personal life.”

In November, college football star Ashlyn Harris announced on Instagram that her much-discussed marriage to former teammate Ali Krieger was over. “We agreed to put our children first, continue therapy, separate and move on with our lives,” she wrote. And, to quell cheating rumors: “I have always been faithful in my marriage, although I have not always been completely happy.”

International player Merel van Dongen, who was loaned to Mexican side Rayadas by her club Atlético Madrid, announced on Instagram earlier this month that she and her partner Ana Romero Moreno will become mothers this year. “Transfer news! New addition to the Mamas FC lineup,” Van Dongen writes in a video showing family and friends surprised by the announcement.

I thought of Yudi Simelane, once one of South Africa’s best footballers. She openly declared that she was a lesbian and paid for it with her death in 2008. Someone found her body in a drainage ditch. She was stabbed nine times. Bruises were found near her vagina.

I was also reminded of a question a British journalist asked Moroccan team captain Ghizlane Chebbak at the World Cup last summer. “Are there any lesbian players on the Moroccan national team, and if so, what is life like for them in Morocco, where such relationships are prohibited?” In the video, which reached international media, Chebbak’s face darkens. She looks around incredulously. A FIFA employee takes control.

Regardless of the setting (how can you ask such a sensitive question in a crowded press room?) it also shows that the standard trope – that lesbian footballers can be just as open about their private lives as straight footballers – needs nuance. “It’s not really that black and white,” says former soccer player and TV analyst Leonne Stentler, who contributed to the book Women’s Football in the Netherlands. A mirror and catalyst for social change.

While things have changed for the better since she stopped playing football in 2015, Stantler says there are many countries where being a lesbian footballer means you can’t be open about your sexuality. “It’s great to have all these role models who post intimate photos of themselves and their partners on Instagram,” she says, “but there are countries where you can get the death penalty for doing so. “Sometimes we forget about that.”

And even these international stars often had to make great sacrifices to remain themselves, says Briton Lou Englefield, the initiator of an initiative launched in 2010 to combat homophobia in football: the Football Against Homophobia campaign. “Someone like soccer player Megan Rapinoe is now open about her sexuality, but she’s been censoring herself for years. Beth Mead called her coming out a “long process” that was “emotionally and physically exhausting.”

Englefield refers to a report released in December by FIFA and players’ union Fifpro into social media posts during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last year. One finding: More than 20 percent of hate messages are homophobic, more than twice the percentage of racist messages. Players from the USA, Argentina, Australia and England were particularly targeted. “There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to women’s football,” Englefield says. “But the current version does not reflect reality.”

Stantler laughs when asked if she can imagine it: a gay football player turning down the hand of an opponent because of an affair. “I don’t think that will ever happen,” she says. “You often hear that time goes by and everything gets better. But some studies show that boys are becoming more conservative and girls are becoming more progressive. I’m pretty pessimistic about it.”

The lesbian soccer players I approached for this article did not want to cooperate.

