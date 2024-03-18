The song, which will be on the radio from March 22nd, anticipates the release of the unreleased album “Timeless” which will be released on June 14th

It’s Friday March 15th, and “Been like this”, the new single by Grammy® Award-winning hitmaker Meghan Trainor in collaboration with T-Pain, will enter radio rotation from March 22nd. The song anticipates “Timeless”, the new album of unreleased songs out on June 14th.

The new single is a cheerful song, with a playful sound and an exceptional vocal performance from Meghan Trainor. T-Pain comments on her collaboration like this: «I worked with Meghan’s husband and manager for months trying to surprise her for her birthday. She’s been a fan of mine for a long time and the feeling is definitely mutual. I think we managed to find a way to combine our styles in a perfect way that will have everyone getting ready to collaborate again very soon. T-Pain and M-Train, the collaboration you didn’t know you wanted but need.”

10 years after the diamond-certified smash hit “All About That Bass,” the new album celebrates the artist’s growth this decade, tackling themes of self-love and empowerment through its witty lyrics and distinctive production.

«I can’t believe that 10 years have passed since it all started, I have never been so grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz have given me – declares Meghan Trainor – This new album and tour are for them and for my beautiful family”.

Meghan Trainor first made music history in 2014 with her diamond-certified hit single “All About That Bass.” Since then, the award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has earned a Grammy® in the “Best New Artist” category, 8 multi-platinum singles and 2 multi-platinum albums, sold out 3 world tours, written multi-platinum hits for other artists, and received countless awards and nominations. She was also a contestant on FOX’s hit talent show “THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom” and was on the superstar panel of “The Voice UK.” She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third album, “Treat Myself” (Epic Records), which includes the platinum-certified single “No Excuses,” as well as hit collaborations like “Nice To Meet Ya.” [feat. Nicki Minaj]“Genetics” [feat. Pussycat Dolls] e “Wave” [feat. Mike Sabath]. In late 2020 he released his first Christmas album, “A Very Trainor Christmas,” featuring the radio single “White Christmas” featuring Seth MacFarlane. In 2021 she was the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September 2021, she also launched her podcast “Workin’ On It,” which she co-hosts with her brother Ryan Trainor. In 2022 Meghan released her fourth album, “Takin ‘It Back”, with the intention of accompanying the listener inside her life: marriage, motherhood and reaching a new level of confidence . The album contains the colossal platinum-certified hit “Made You Look”, which reached the TOP 25 of Italian radio airplay, #1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart and on the Hot AC chart, and won the Rolling Stone Sound award of the Year at the Streamys, has amassed nearly a billion streams and been used in more than 6 million videos on social media. She joined the “Australian Idol” judging panel last year. The deluxe version of “Takin’ It Back” was released last March, containing the single “Mother”. Together with Jimmy Fallon she released the song “Wrap Me Up” and debuted as an author with her book “Dear Future Mama”, a humorous and unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood.