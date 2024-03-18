The price of the BCV dollar today, March 18, 2024, was set at 36.31 bolivars in Venezuela, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela. On the other hand, for the parallel exchange rate, the DolarToday or Dollar Monitor is used, which is determined based on the supply/demand of bolivars in the main cities of the country.

The volatility in the official exchange rate reflects the fluctuations that Venezuela is going through in its current context, both economic and political, due to the various sanctions imposed by the United States on the Venezuelan government. This scenario takes place at a time when the date of the next presidential elections has been announced. Explore the price and trends of the US dollar on different trading platforms in Venezuela under the leadership of Nicolás Maduro.

Price of the BCV Dollar today, Monday, March 18

The BCV dollar was set at 36.31 bolivars. The rate represents a weighted average derived from the daily operations of active trading desks at participating banking institutions. The US currency maintained its price consecutively after months of strong variations. In 2023 it closed with an increase of 105% compared to the previous year, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela.

Price of the BCV dollar TODAY, March 18, 2024. Photo: Twitter / @BCV_ORG_VE

Price of the DolarToday for TODAY, March 18, in Venezuela

The value of the parallel dollar in Venezuela has been updated to 38.15 bolivars, according to the most recent update from DolarToday. This media outlet, of Venezuelan-American origin, specializes in political and financial issues related to Venezuela. On the other hand, Monitor Dólar is a platform recognized for offering the daily average of the dollar in the Venezuelan parallel market, providing a more complete perspective of the country’s economic environment.

DolarToday, March 18: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: DolarToday

Dollar Monitor: dollar exchange rate today, March 18, 2024

The average dollar in the Caribbean country was established at Bs. 37.89 for each dollar, according to the latest update from Monitor Dólar. This is calculated based on the supply and demand of the US currency.

Price of the dollar in Venezuela today, March 18, according to Monitor Dólar. Photo: Instagram/@EnParaleloVzla3

What is the economic situation of Venezuela?

Venezuela’s economy has faced significant challenges in recent years, characterized by a deep recession, high inflation, food and medicine shortages, and one of the worst economic crises in the history of the nation governed by Nicolás Maduro.

The Venezuelan economy has been severely affected by a number of factors, including the drop in oil prices, which is the country’s main source of income, as well as unfavorable economic and fiscal policies, corruption, and international sanctions imposed by several countries. including the United States.

Venezuela Women’s Bonus March 2024: when do they pay?

To date, no confirmation has been received from the Maduro Government regarding the disbursement of the Venezuela Women’s Bonus. This benefit was granted in 2023 as part of the celebration of International Women’s Day, which raises expectations of a possible renewal of this financial support for the current year.

If approved, it is anticipated that this benefit could be announced as the first special bonus on Friday, March 8, 2024, or on a date close to this. It is important to note that this information has not been made official, but is based on precedents established during the delivery of the same benefit in similar circumstances the previous year.