Rome, March 18, 2024 – World Relay Championships in Nassau in the Bahamas, European Championships in Rome and Olympic Games in Paris. It is in these competitions that the Italian track and field relay races 4×100 and 4×400 will take part. Training camps for the next matches then began, with 35 Azzurri preparing at the Stadio Paolo Rosi in Rome.

Italian girls and boys are under the supervision of sector manager Filippo Di Mulo. The latter stated, as reported by Fidal.it: “I found relaxed children, a motivated, serene and joyful atmosphere,” says the “professor” at the end of the first session, “from a technical point of view we need to remove some rust, but we are used to it, always so when we start again.”

According to Fidal.it, “there will be a week of collective training to try out changes, experiment with training alternatives, build a group that has brought great satisfaction in recent years, from gold in Tokyo in the men’s 4×100, and more and more.” teamed up with world silver in Budapest, European bronze in the women’s 4×100 in Monaco, then world fourth in Hungary, without forgetting Italian records in the 4×400 and consistent attendance at finals that count.

“4×100: ABUNDANCE IS BETTER” – “In the men’s 4×100 I’m not worried about the abundance, in fact I prefer it: if you work on time, you can better cope with every surprise and inconvenience,” emphasizes Di Mulo, Fidal .it continues: There are nine people here (Ceccarelli joins on Monday evening, ed.), that is, a group from Budapest plus the returning Ali. And then we’ll find Jacobs again at the World Relay in Nassau. In the women’s 4×100 race for this occasion, we included several young people: it was time to gain experience and I appreciated that the more experienced girls greeted them well, almost like “hens,” giving very useful advice. We also have a good group in the 4x400m, with new athletes with a lot of experience that we can count on.”

Note from fidal.it

AT NASSAU: 14 OF 16 AT THE GAMES – The first stage will continue until Saturday, after four days dedicated to the passing of the baton (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) and two days devoted to work outside the transition zone. Preparations for the World Relay, a world relay scheduled for Nassau, Bahamas on May 4-5 and crucial to qualifying for the Games, will be preceded by another meeting in Rome on April 14-20, followed by a pre-event camp in Miami starting on April 26 . “We will try to run another en plein, that is, 5 out of 5 relays will qualify for the Olympics,” says Di Mulo, “but nothing can be taken for granted. The whole world will be there. Of the 16 relay teams, 14 qualify and we want to do it on the field without relying on two repechage spots. We have the ability, we also need a bit of luck and having men and women in good shape.” The regulations are clear: on the first day of the World Relay, eight people fly to Paris, and on the second day, six more. This mechanism is repeated for each of the relay races (4×100 men and women, 4×400 men, women, mixed). But if you don’t participate, you should hope to remain in the top two halves of the global lists (counting only non-qualified countries) between December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2024.

ROME OF DREAMS – And then Rome 2024. Home of the European Championships, for which Italy has already qualified by hosting five relays as host nation. Among the blue blur at Paolo Rosi, the pink mascot “Ludo” stands out, greeted by the relay participants, among group photos and hugs. An unmissable Olympic hill at the Stadio Olimpico, ready to explode with enthusiasm for the Azzurri.

Photo Pino Fama – Fidal