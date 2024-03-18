Ostia, March 18, 2024 – New appointment for the Open Days in the maternity ward, organized by ASL Roma 3 and the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics of the Giovan Battista Grassi Hospital in Ostia. On Wednesday, March 20, from 10:00 to 13:00, in the Sinibaldi Hall of the Rome Hospital, gynecologists, midwives, pediatricians and nurses will explain to those present “How a parent is born: the role of the partner,” the title of this month’s Open Competition. Day .

“Our local health authority has been promoting similar initiatives for some time with the main aim of providing information about Grassi Maternity Center and in particular the services offered by the Obstetrics and Neonatology departments. This is a rewarding moment for expectant parents to begin the first steps of their parenting journey with greater awareness, knowing that they can count on the professionalism and accessibility of our staff. The department is expanding rapidly and we are very proud of this,” explains Francesco Milito, CEO of ASL Roma 3.

“In 2023, the maternity hospital of the Grassi Hospital attended almost 1000 births with excellent results in terms of the rate of primary caesarean sections (in patients who have not had a previous caesarean section), with an estimated initial rate of approximately 23%, and above all, with one of the lowest episiotomy rates in the Lazio region (< 10%),” adds Mario Ciampelli, Director of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics of the UOC Grassi. – Grassi has maintained a stable trend over the past three years, but our goal is to exceed the target of 1,000 births. For this reason, we first organized monthly Open Days, which received a lot of attention from citizens, including foreign nationals (about 25% of foreign women giving birth in Grassi, that is, one in four), and then opened a Facebook page. which has almost 1,000 subscribers, while seeing a significant increase in the birth rate.”

In the morning, all stages of care will be presented, representing the strengths of the maternity hospital: from hospitalization in the team to respectful care of the mother’s physiology in the delivery room, from labor analgesia to non-pharmacological pain management methods, from the constant presence of the newborn next to the mother during hospitalization (family) to early discharge of mother and newborn, expected in most cases within 48 hours after birth.

In addition, Grassi provides personalized courses, both outpatient during pregnancy and assistance in the delivery room, depending on the risk profile of the pregnancy, as well as new methods of inducing labor, which also include mechanical devices to induce labor or prepare the cervix without the use of drugs, thus medicating the onset of labor as little as possible or in any case better preparing the cervix, thereby increasing the chances of response to subsequent pharmacological induction.

All information regarding the department, including documentation and forms, is available on the ASL Roma 3 website in a special section accessible to all expectant parents. “We have decided to place all types of documentation on the ASL Roma 3 website in order to facilitate access to the care offers in our maternity center for expectant mothers and fathers, who can obtain online in advance all the information necessary for hospitalization, and not just that”, – concludes Champelli.

