Omalizumab reduces allergic reactions in children with allergies to peanuts, eggs, milk, wheat and other tree nuts. This drug, which has been used for some time for allergic asthma, is now also effective for people with food allergies. After treatment with four to eight injections, two-thirds of peanut allergy patients were able to eat an average of four peanuts without experiencing negative health effects, researchers wrote this month in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In the Netherlands, about three percent of the population suffers from food allergies. Most patients have allergies to multiple foods, and peanut allergies are often combined with allergies to milk, eggs, wheat, or other nuts. An allergic reaction occurs because the patient’s immune system perceives proteins in the food in question as invaders. The immune system reacts abnormally to this.

Symptoms of this reaction range from tingling or itching in the mouth to severe anaphylactic shock. In rare cases, an allergic reaction can be fatal. “About half of our patients experience a reaction at least once a year. These reactions are often moderate or severe,” says dermatologist Thuy-Mi Le from the University Medical Center Utrecht, who specializes in food allergies. There are currently no medications that prevent allergic reactions to food.

Placebo injections

New research suggests the drug omalizumab may offer a solution. The researchers recruited 177 children (ages 1 to 17) with multiple food allergies. All of them were allergic to peanuts, with allergic reactions occurring in only 5 percent of peanuts. In addition, they were allergic to at least two other foods (eggs, milk, walnuts, hazelnuts, or cashews). The participants were divided into two groups. One group received injections of omalizumab every two to four weeks, the other received placebo injections. Both treatments lasted four months.

Of the people in the omalizumab group, 67 percent had no serious complaints after eating peanuts. In the placebo group, this figure was 7 percent. The drug also helped with allergic reactions to milk, eggs and cashew nuts. With the exception of some injection site reactions, the drug did not cause more side effects than placebo.

Omalizumab acts on immune cells. In a person with a peanut allergy, the immune system produces IgE antibodies against peanut proteins. The drug prevents these IgE antibodies from binding to receptors on certain white blood cells, called mast cells. This means that histamine is not released. This is a substance that causes the characteristic symptoms of an allergic reaction.

The quality of life

Scientists emphasize that the drug does not treat food allergies. The patient should continue to avoid the foods in question. Eating a handful of peanuts is still impossible.

“But repeated use of the drug provides greater safety,” says dermatologist Le. “If you accidentally ingest a food that someone is allergic to, most patients will not have such a severe reaction. This means they don’t have to worry all the time, which improves their quality of life.”

The US drug agency FDA last month approved the drug to treat a variety of food allergies in the US. The application is still under review by the European Medicines Agency EMA.

Share Write to the editor