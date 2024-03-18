Opened just over a year ago, Casa di Alice is an ASL Roma 3 facility that welcomes minors and adults with eating disorders and disorders. On the occasion of the National Day of Fiocchetto Lilla, dedicated to eating disorders, the building, located in the municipality of XII, Via Colautti 30, is open to citizens living in ASL Roma 3 from 10:30 to 12:30 and from 15:30 to 17: 30 for information and advice.

“Anorexia, bulimia and binge eating affect an increasingly wide range of people in Italy, around 5% of the population, mainly teenagers and young women. In the first year of activity, Casa di Alice registered 151 presences, of which 86 were adults and 65 were minors. Each of them is cared for with the utmost confidentiality and the highest level of professionalism, with love and awareness that these diseases are often very difficult to cope with. Our employees provided information and, above all, listened, because first of all it is needed by those who are suffering,” comments Francesca Milito, CEO of ASL Roma 3.

Casa di Alice, a level 2 specialized center, accepts patients aged 10 to 45 years and consists of a diverse and specialized team that is dedicated to specific clinical activities such as diagnostic and therapeutic treatment of people suffering from these disorders.

“Whoever enters Alice’s House, after an initial interview, follows a path designed specifically for the patient. This is a long and tedious path, usually requiring at least a year to get the first results. There are plenty of obstacles, but none of them are left alone along the way. We are fortunate to be a very close-knit team and can benefit from the doctor’s guidance and professionalism. Piero Petrini, director of the mental health department of ASL Roma 3,” adds Stefania Borghi, psychiatrist and psychotherapist, director of courses at the center for adults and youth.

The Alice House employs 2 psychiatrists, 3 psychologists, 1 neuropsychiatrist, 1 nutritionist, 1 psychiatric rehabilitation technician and 1 nurse. The commitment of some extends beyond the home, but there are those who also run training courses with GPs. “Because it is important to immediately understand the disorder and show the patient the path to follow. Prevention of these pathologies is also fundamental,” concludes Borghi.

