Ardea, March 18, 2024 – “March represents the transition from the winter season to the spring season. Everything is reborn to new life, renewed, plants sprout with the first warmth of days, which begin to become longer and longer; sleeping animals come out of their shelters; the light spreads with greater intensity, and everything takes on a different, brighter color compared to the gray of the winter season.” This was stated in a press release by the Social Group for the Protection of Values ​​and Rights 4.0.

“And perhaps it is because of all that has just been described that March was chosen as the period for international endometriosis awareness days,” the association explains. We like to compare the transition from the winter season to the spring, when everything is illuminated by the first warm lights of the sun’s rays that will accompany us to summer, metaphorically with the transition from the psychophysical and emotional state of darkness. loneliness, isolation, sadness, in which many women found themselves in a state of awareness and hope as a result of the pathology that struck them – endometriosis.

Achieving early diagnosis of a disease whose causes are currently unknown is not easy. Firstly, because you need a lot of medical knowledge about endometriosis.

Secondly, because we need a multidisciplinary team of professionals with proven specific professional experience in this pathology, who collaborate with each other and have significant previous activity in the diagnosis and therapeutic as well as surgical treatment of women suffering from endometriosis.

This unfortunate but still too unknown pathology, which, on the contrary, is much more common than one might imagine, can affect girls as early as 10–11 years old, even before their first menstrual cycle, and in Italy alone today there are about 3,000,000 women. received a specific diagnosis (190,000,000 worldwide).

The resulting lacerations affect women not only physically, from an organic point of view, but, as a result, also affect their psycho-emotional sphere, greatly influencing their social life, from the most intimate to broader social relationships (school). , work, etc.)”.

Solidarity marches, conferences, debates and much more

“And, as has been happening every year for several years now,” we read in the press release, “in the month of March, several days are dedicated to endometriosis, and at the same time, in all the cities of the world that join the initiative, solidarity marches and other events (conferences, debates, hearings, etc.) to raise awareness among citizens, as well as among medical professionals, thanks to real knowledge about this pathology and its characteristics.

In Italy, for example, a solidarity march against endometriosis was first organized by Alina Migliori on March 13, 2014. Nezhat & Family Foundation Kamran Nejat led about 150 people to march through the streets of Italy, and since then, with the exception of the period of prohibition due to the Covid pandemic, every year the “Team Endomarch of Italy” organizes a solidarity march: last year there was a solidarity march . in Rome, this year it will be held in Bologna.

But in Italy there are many “Non-Profit” and “Third Sector” organizations that deal with endometriosis, as well as events that are organized this month with greater frequency, given the annual anniversary of the international day dedicated to endometriosis. fight this pathology.

And also in Ardea, a municipality on the south coast of Rome with a population of about 55,000 people, last year, thanks to a civic initiative undertaken by our association “Gruppo Sociale Difesa Valori e Diritti 4.0 – ETS”, a travel conference project was developed that will proposed in all municipalities of the Lazio region, which intend to carry out this initiative to raise awareness of endometriosis in society. Public meetings open to all citizens, attended by health professionals who specialize in the diagnosis and clinical treatment of a disease.

And from March 31, 2023, after Ardea, in the next twelve months the conference tour affected the following communities of our region: Grottaferrata, Zagarolo, Rocca di Papa, Pomezia, Velletri.

Our “Awareness” project builds on what is contained in the “Written Declaration on Endometriosis” (Written Declaration on Endometriosis), adopted by resolution no. 30/2004 and signed by 266 members of the European Parliament on 19 April 2004.

In the same declaration, Parliament highlighted the high prevalence of endometriosis among the female population of Europe and that it affects 10 percent of them, highlighting that the annual direct and indirect costs amount to about 30 billion euros. It should be added that among patients and, even more alarmingly, among doctors there is very little knowledge about pathology, therefore, especially in the latter case, it is urgent to think about special professional medical training.

As it turned out in the European Parliament, the social obligations that we have undertaken together with our Association are based on the public dissemination of the correct “information” among citizens with the ultimate goal of carrying out three main actions fundamental to the fight against endometriosis: inform, educate and, in addition, , to refer women suffering from this pathology or suspecting it, within the framework of structured and coordinated medical courses and, above all, to centers specialized in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

In order to best implement the Informative project through our conferences, we take advantage of the opportunities provided to us free of charge by several professionals, especially Dr. Massimiliano Marziali, specialist in gynecology and obstetrics, expert on endometriosis and member of the scientific committee of APE (Association of Endometriosis Projects) and AGGL (American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists), which serves as the medical-scientific reference point for our public meetings.

And on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Ardea, on the international day against endometriosis, we organized a Solidarity March and a conference to give an even stronger signal of presence next to women who suffer from the suffering that this pathology causes and for which they deserve to ensure that their rights to access prevention, treatment and care are recognized depending on the degree of clinical and disabling problems that endometriosis poses for them.

Institutional figures from the central government, the Lazio region, the entire local administration of Ardea and representatives from other municipalities in our region, who have hosted us at our endometriosis conferences over the past twelve months, were invited to participate in the event.

I would also like to thank from now on the non-profit associations and third sector organizations that are collaborating with us in organizing the endometriosis event that will take place in a few days in Ardea, as well as for their stated commitment to ensure that as many people as possible can take part in this social initiative and medical nature, which concerns the health of citizens.

And we think it right to list the organizations involved in this initiative, from the Civil Protection of Irone and Juminta to the Italian Committee of the Red Cross in Ardea; from Pro Loco “Le Tre Contrade” and “Tor San Lorenzo” to the comprehensive institutions “Ardea 1” and “Ardea 3”; from the Ora Italia association to the Mariel Franco Anti-Violence Center, from the Donne le Alberosa association to the Rivalutiamo Marina di Ardea association.

Program

N.B. Participation in the Solidarity March and entry into the Council Chambers for the conference are FREE and OPEN to ALL.

From 15.15 to 16.00 Square in front of the Manzu Museum – Ardea – RM 00040 – Rally “March of Solidarity” at the stand “Association of Social Group for the Defense of Values ​​and Rights 4.0 – ETS” –

From 16.00 to 16.30: The “March of Solidarity” will begin in the square in front of the Manzu Museum – Ardea – RM 00040 – and will continue along Via Laurentina for approximately 750 meters in the direction of Rome to the parking lot. , in the square in front of the Virgilio High School, near the Sandro Pertini Hall, seat of the Ardea City Council.

From 16.45 to 19.30: Sandro Pertini Council Chamber, seat of the Ardea City Council. “A year of conferences in the municipalities of the region to explain what endometriosis is, who it affects, how to recognize it and how to fight it” – the exposition of the president and regional coordinator of the conference events held in the year of the Social Protection Group “Values ​​and Rights 4.0” in favor of women with endometriosis; Intervention by national government and local institutions, region and municipalities; professional intervention of doctors, psychotherapists, social workers, endometriosis specialists; interventions/testimonies from those directly affected by the disease.

