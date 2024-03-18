Unfortunately here we go again. Enduro returns to fill the news pages of national newspapers following the death of an enduro rider caused by a steel cable stretched between two trees. The episode occurred in Abruzzo, in the Bisenti countryside, in the hinterland of Roseto. Damiano Bufo, a 25-year-old from Pineto, paid the price while he was practicing enduro with his group, who witnessed the scene. The young man hit the taut cable with his neck and the impact caused unstoppable bleeding. Bufo died a few minutes later, before the arrival of the ambulance from Bisenti. The Carabinieri also intervened on site and, in addition to reporting the incident, are engaged in ascertaining responsibilities regarding the presence of the tensioned chain in that point and in that way.