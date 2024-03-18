Moratti focuses on AI, Acm’s entry into the shareholders’ register took place as part of a capital increase of 10 million euros

Angelo Moratti enters the artificial intelligence business. The Milanese entrepreneur, in fact, with his investment holding Angel Capital Management (Acm) has become a shareholder with approximately 2.1% of iGenius, a Milanese startup founded by Uljan Sharka in 2016 which develops management software with artificial intelligence. business intelligence, of which the main one is called “Crystal”. The entry of Acm into the shareholders’ register took place as part of a capital increase of 10 million euros between nominal (7 thousand 777 euros) and premium (9.99 million) which closes today through the issue of shares of category B launched by the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting held at the end of last year in Milan in front of the notary Giovannella Condò and led by the president, Sharka himself.

The capital is divided between “founder” shares (Sharka only), category A, B and C shares. The category B shares subject to the ongoing recapitalization give the holders the right of first offer and co-sale. In addition to Sharka, iGenius members include, among others, NovaCapital, investment vehicle of Paolo Merloni, number one of Ariston Thermo, Alfi of Michele Catelli (minority shareholder of Artsana) and Eureka Venture sgr on behalf of the BlackSheep Euveca Fund Principal and BlackSheep Euveca Fund Parallel. iGenius in 2022 (latest available balance sheet) had a turnover of 4.1 million with a loss of 4.2 million linked to start-up costs: the company expects to break even next year.

The recapitalization will serve to finance the new iGenius project announced last January for the launch of a “large language model” (llm) – the infrastructure underlying AI products such as ChatGpt and Bard – called “Italia Model” and based 100% in the Italian language. The release of the LLM, and the first examples of implementation, on the market is expected by the summer. The iGenius project, developed together with Cineca, an inter-university consortium made up of 118 public bodies – including the main Italian universities – aims, over time, to bring Italian AI into the global top ten of the sector, now dominated by US players.