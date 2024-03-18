In collaboration with: Dr. De Masi

Modern psychology deals with a wide range of disorders, and among these, anxiety, hypochondria and panic attacks are among the most common and complex. Claudia De Masi, psychologist and psychotherapist in Rome, has focused her professional practice on these specific pathologies, using an approach based on Prof.’s Brief Strategic Therapy. Giorgio Nardone at whose school in Arezzo she specialized.

Anxiety: A Widespread and Multifaceted Disorder

In Italy, more than 9% of the population suffers from anxiety, a condition that manifests itself in multiple forms, such as generalized anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, social phobia and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Anxiety is characterized by chronic worry, nervous tension and a constant feeling of alarm, which can significantly interfere with daily life.

Claudia De Masi treats anxiety not just as a set of symptoms, but as a complex challenge that requires a personalized approach. Her work helps patients identify and change dysfunctional thoughts and behaviors, providing them with tools to manage stress and improve their quality of life.

Hypochondria: The Fear of Illness

Hypochondria, which affects up to 10% of the Italian population, is characterized by an exaggerated concern for physical health, often without a real medical basis. This disorder can lead to excessive control of one’s body, frequent doctor visits, and a constant fear of serious illness.

Claudia De Masi focuses on helping patients recognize and change their hypochondriac thought patterns. Through a strategic approach, she works to reduce health-related anxiety and teach patients how to manage their worries in healthier ways.

Panic Attacks: Targeted Interventions

Panic attacks, which affect up to 4% of Italians, are sudden episodes of intense terror. These attacks may include symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, sweating, and feeling out of control. The fear of these attacks can significantly limit a person’s life, leading them to avoid situations that could trigger them and consequently limit their freedom, significantly lowering the quality of life.

In the treatment of panic attacks, Claudia De Masi adopts specific techniques to help patients manage and interrupt the panic cycle. The objective is to provide practical tools to address the symptoms and recover a more balanced and functional perception of the stimuli that create fear.

The Brief Strategic Approach

Brief Strategic Therapy, central to Claudia De Masi’s practice, is particularly effective in the treatment of these pathologies. This approach focuses on quick and pragmatic solutions, allowing patients to see improvements quickly.

This type of therapy focuses mainly on the here and now, exploring the mechanisms that maintain or increase problems and identifying strategies to resolve them.

The Therapeutic Path

The therapeutic path begins with a complete evaluation, identification of the therapeutic goal followed by the definition of a tailor-made treatment plan. Each patient is guided through a process of self-discovery and learning, with the aim of increasing awareness of their own dysfunctional mechanisms to learn how to defuse and manage them and consequently improve their well-being.

Dr. Claudia De Masi offers a proven, functional and pragmatic therapeutic path for those who face anxiety, hypochondria and panic attacks. Her approach, based on Brief Strategic Therapy, allows an effective and personalized path, supporting patients in achieving emotional balance and a better quality of life.