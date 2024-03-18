President Andrés Manuel López Obrador concluded his tour of 23 states in the country where he carried out the final supervision of the IMSS-Bienestar program, which will provide free medical care to people without social security.

Through social networks, López Obrador pointed out that the right to free, quality public health will soon become a reality.

This Sunday the Chief Executive was accompanied by the Head of Government of Mexico City, Martí Batres; as well as by members of the Health Cabinet, and the Undersecretary of Treasury Expenditures, Juan Pablo de Botton.

“With the supervision of the construction of the Regional General Hospital No. 25 “Zaragoza” of the IMSS in Iztapalapa, we completed the tour of 23 states to make the right to free, quality public health a reality.”

On March 21, in Oaxaca, the President and the 23 governors and Head of Government emanating from Morena and allied parties will hold a final evaluation meeting with the objective that before the end of the six-year term, Mexico will have a public health system better than Denmark.

