When talking about consumerism this morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said “not having more than what is necessary,” and recognized the work of art in which an Olmec head crushes a Tesla car, from Elon Musk’s company, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.

In his conference today, March 18, at the National Palace, López Obrador made reference to the artistic plan conceived more than two years ago by the sculptor Chavis Mármol, from Apan, Hidalgo, which aims to explore reflections on contemporary themes through his mixtures of humor and criticism.

López Obrador recognizes artwork

When mentioning that he does not have a Tesla car, López Obrador acknowledged that he liked the work.

“I wouldn’t do it because I don’t even have a car like that, but the message is very good. There was an exhibition in Mexico City, where by the way very good art is being produced. We have extraordinary painters like Orozco and others (…) .

“There is one of these new cars, Tesla, for people with economic resources; the one they have is not bad, what is bad is that a corrupt politician has a Tesla, that is bad, but someone who with work and effort managed to buy a Tesla, because it deserves respect,” he said.

Laughing, the President described the fall of the colossal Olmec head on the vehicle: “So, I did like the message because that is consumerism and the others are culture, it is ancient culture, it is what comes from afar.” , it is the deep Mexico, it is the mother culture, that from that culture other cultures develop and Mexico, what is now our country, has a great heritage of these civilizations and that has been transmitted from generation to generation and that is which makes us very strong (…)”.

“No to consumerism, that is not happiness either, it is cheap luxury,” he declared.

What does the image of an Olmec head on top of a Tesla mean?

The series called “Neo-Ta Meme” addresses the pre-Hispanic past from a Western neocolonial perspective.

According to Chavis Mármol, the work is part of his Neo Ta Memes series, where he addresses the idea of ​​the Olmec head in a contemporary context related to current economic systems.

The sculpture, a replica of a colossal Olmec head, crushes a Tesla car, symbolizing the union between two worlds: the mother culture and technological advancement.

The colossal head, representative of our cultural heritage, imposes itself on the technological object, criticizing the prioritization of the products of the capitalist system over our ancestral values. The destruction of the Tesla Model 3 due to the colossal weight of the sculpture seeks to highlight the importance of our history and traditions in the face of unbridled consumerism.

"La Mañanera" by López Obrador today March 18, 2024

