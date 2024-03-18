Faced with the proposal of presidential candidates to close refineries, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rejected these initiatives, and, on the other hand, called for improving their productivity and having others.

When leading the ceremony of the 86th Anniversary of the Oil Expropriation at the Pemex Executive Tower, López Obrador urged “not to listen to the song of the sirens” and to calculate well the times of the energy transition so as not to fall back into foreign dependence by leaving in advance of investing in oil extraction and the production of gasoline and fuels.

“Beware of the new ‘glass bead sellers’, those who think that the wealth of nations does not depend on work, but on financial speculation and the stock markets. As long as we are not completely certain that we can replace oil without difficulty and in a short time, let us continue with the strategy we have adopted of not selling crude oil, processing all the raw materials in our country and first supplying our internal market. No dependency.”

“We must continue moving towards self-sufficiency and put aside the absurdity of exporting raw materials and importing fuels. Nothing about closing or abandoning refineries; on the contrary, improving their productivity and having others,” he said.

In front of the bust of General Lázaro Cárdenas, President López Obrador stressed that Pemex must maintain its public character, as he pointed out that it is a lever for development and with oil profits to be able to generate a fund to finance plants for alternative or renewable energy in the future. .

“Always thinking about not affecting nature and guaranteeing the well-being of new generations, but we must not get carried away by the song of the sirens. These are decisions that we must make autonomously, always thinking about the public interest,” he declared.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions