Hamas al-Qassam Brigade snipers killed the commander of Israel’s elite Shaldag unit, Yitzhar Hoffman. This Zionist officer is said to be the mastermind behind the attack on al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza. Photo/Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Hamas’ military wing al-Qassam Brigades announced that the commander of the elite Israeli forces who were the mastermind behind the attack on al-Shifa Hospital (RS) in November 2023 had been killed.

The al-Qassam Brigades released a video showing its snipers killing Yitzhar Hoffman, commander of the Israeli military’s elite Shaldag unit.

The attack on al-Shifa Hospital was one of the bloodiest chapters in the Israel-Hamas war, compared to Israel’s attack on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City which killed hundreds of people.

Israel justified its attack on al-Shifa Hospital by describing it as a Hamas headquarters. However, no such headquarters has been found, no matter how hard Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari tries to reassure the international community.

It turned out that the al-Qassam Brigades knew for certain the identity of the people who stormed al-Shifa Hospital, carried out field executions and finally expelled patients and medical staff from the largest health center in Gaza.

Al-Qassam released a video showing the killing of Hoffman, the man behind the Al-Shifa onslaught. They also released a statement, providing context to the video. pic.twitter.com/mnk3CsYdKy

— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 17, 2024

The al-Qassam Brigade revealed that it showed Al Jazeera footage of its sniper assisting and tracking an officer in the elite Shaldag unit, Yitzhar Hoffman, before he was killed by the sniper using a locally made Ghoul rifle.

“It is noteworthy that it was these officers who were responsible for encircling and storming al-Shifa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip in November 2023,” said the al-Qassam Brigades in a video statement, published by the Resistance News Network’s Telegram channel, Monday (18/3/2024) .

“The report describes how the IOF unit [Pasukan Pendudukan Israel] fortified himself in Gaza City. Their field command center is based in one of the sports clubs, about 1 km from al-Shifa Hospital, near the Jawazat area, which saw fierce clashes between all resistance factions. The area was supervised by the slain officer Hoffman,” the al-Qassam Brigades continued.

“The al-Qassam Brigades precisely tracked Hoffman from the moment he decided to storm and surround al-Shifa Hospital until the perfect opportunity to guarantee his death two months later, using bullets and a Gaza-made Ghoul sniper rifle.”

“The bullet penetrated the helmet and vest [perwira] IOF, even immobilizing the vehicle. “Special units in al-Qassam are trained in this regard, as shown in the second half of this report,” continued the Hamas military wing.

“This training is carried out after selecting resistance fighters who have characteristics that allow them to survive long wait times to capture potential targets, the ability to work under heavy pressure in difficult field conditions, flexibility in concealment, identifying the importance of targets, and making execution decisions ,” added the al-Qassam Brigades.

“More than 34 operations have been carried out with the Ghoul rifle. Remarkably, Al-Jazeera confirmed that an al-Qassam fighter confirmed a strike range of 1,800 meters using a Ghoul rifle during al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm.”

