The Israeli army specifically targets scientists and IT experts so that Hamas cannot develop advanced technology. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has documented the Israeli occupation’s “systematic” actions targeting dozens of programmers and IT experts, along with the destruction of their company headquarters as part of the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“Since the start of the massive offensive in Gaza, the Israeli army has killed hundreds of people with intelligence and expertise in the blockaded enclave, especially those skilled in information technology, programming and computer engineering, among others. elites in local communities such as doctors, academics and others,” said the human rights group in its report, reported by Middle East Monitor.

The report warns of Israeli crimes targeting and killing Palestinian competences and elites, as well as widespread and deliberate destruction of businesses and infrastructure.

“Not only will it damage the scientific, educational and economic systems in the Gaza Strip but also hinder the development of Palestinian society in general,” said Euro-Mediterranean.

As part of the widespread destruction inflicted on the technology sector and the depletion of related infrastructure, Euro-Med Monitor documented that the Israeli army launched direct and devastating attacks targeting the headquarters of startups specializing in information technology and partnership companies in Gaza.

Euro-Mediterranean warns that this is part of Israel’s efforts aimed at making the Gaza Strip uninhabitable by destroying basic living structures and eliminating talents. This will of course leave a crippled society unable to recover quickly from the devastating impact of Israel’s serious crimes committed during that period.

