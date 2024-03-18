Rome, March 18, 2024 – In the last hours, the focus has been on a case in Serie A. But at this stage, football has nothing to do with it. In fact, we are talking about Francesco Acerbi and Juan Jesus. According to Jesus, Acerbi would in fact have addressed him with a racist phrase during the Inter Napoli match, which ended 1-1. The Neapolitan defender addressed referee Federico La Penna directly. Then, albeit in softer words, he emphasized everything in an interview at the end of the match: “He told us everything on the field, saw that he had gone too far and apologized. He’s a good guy, he apologized, and when the referee blows his whistle, everything is fine. I hope this doesn’t happen again, he’s a smart boy.” The Inter defender, however, defended himself by saying his Neapolitan colleague had “misunderstood”.

What risks does Acerbi take?

It is unlikely that Jesus’ words to the referee would have served as television evidence, but there is no doubt that Jesus’ words were included in the referee’s report. After this, the Prosecutor’s Office will clarify. But what happens if justice leaders press charges? Racist behavior will result in a suspension of at least 10 days (or a limited period of suspension) unless justification is reached, which in any case must be approved by the Attorney General for Sport. In short, Acerbi is taking big risks.

Withdrew from the national team

In the meantime, however, something is already starting to move: Acerbi has left his career with the national team, which in the next few days will take part in friendlies against Ecuador and Venezuela, the last before flying to Germany for the European Championship. Below is the full text of the federal press release.

Footballer Francesco Acerbi, who arrived this morning for the national team in Rome, explained to coach Luciano Spalletti and his teammates, as required by the internal policy of the Club Italia, his version of the alleged racist remark reported by the footballer Juan Jesus. during the Inter-Napoli match. From the report of the Nerazzurri defender while waiting for the restoration of what happened in accordance with the autonomy of sports justice, it became clear that there were no slanderous, derogatory or racist intentions on his part. However, it has been decided to exclude Acerbi from the list of players called up for the next two friendlies scheduled in the United States to ensure the necessary peace of mind for the national team and the player himself, who will return to his club today. As a result, Roma defender Gianluca Mancini, who was already on the provisional list, was called up.

Inter wants to see clearly

Shortly after the federal announcement, another one arrived. In fact, Inter also wanted to take their position on this issue with strong and clear words.

FC Internazionale Milano takes note of the press release issued by the International Football Federation (FIGC) regarding the events concerning Francesco Acerbi during yesterday’s match with Napoli, and the fact that FIFA and Acerbi have reached an agreement about the player’s non-participation in the next two matches. Friendly matches of the national team according to the program in the USA.

Milan Football Club Internazionale reserves the right to consult with its player as soon as possible in order to shed light on the exact dynamics of what happened last night.

Juan Jesus: “They are fighting racism here and now”

As highlighted at the beginning of the article, Acerbi tried to defend himself by stating that racist words never came from his mouth. Juan Jesus, however, did not appreciate this at all and published his response on social networks.

For me, the issue was closed yesterday on the field with Acerbi’s apology, and I honestly would prefer not to return to something as shameful as what I had to suffer from.

However, today I read statements by Acerbi that are completely at odds with reality, with what he himself said yesterday on the field, as well as with the evidence presented also by video and unequivocal words in which he asks for my forgiveness.

So I’m not there. Racism is being fought here and now.

Acerbi told me: “Go away, black, you’re just black.” After my protest, the referee admitted that he had made a mistake, apologized to me, and then added: “For me, a black man, this is an insult like any other.”

Today he has changed his story and claims there was no racial slur.

Nothing to say.

#no to racism

