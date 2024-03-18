Ariadna Montiel Reyes, Secretary of Welfare, reported that through the Care Plan for Those Affected by Hurricane “Otis” 15,275 million pesos have been allocated to support affected families in Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez.

In a morning press conference by President López Obrador, the secretary explained that more than 300 thousand homes have been supported with economic amounts ranging from 43 thousand to 68 thousand pesos and the owners of 30 thousand commercial premises have received 45 thousand pesos .

“In total, 15,275 million pesos have been allocated to recover the well-being of families,” he explained.

In the Welfare programs, Ariadna Montiel indicated that in this emergency almost 50 thousand beneficiaries of social programs have been incorporated, for a total of 245 thousand 980 people.

“Respect for the programs, 245,980 people are entitled or beneficiaries of the various programs. Almost 50,000 beneficiaries were incorporated in this emergency and 61,742 families benefited from the Tianguis del Bienestar,” he said.

Montiel highlighted that small producers such as farmers and fishermen from Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez have been supported, of which 34,609 of them have received support with an investment of 259.5 million pesos.

On the educational issue, the head of Welfare indicated that the return to classes is 100% and where 928 schools have benefited from the reconstruction program of “The School is Ours” with an investment of 314 million pesos.

