Record numbers for the pop up store in Milan dedicated to the fifty years of activity of the legendary band AC/DC which closed yesterday, after three days of great public participation, welcoming over 5,000 visitors. A corner of rock’n’roll in the heart of the Colonne di San Lorenzo area, with AC/DC songs at full volume, bright lightning bolts, beautiful photographs by Guido Karp, Henry Ruggeri, Paolo De Francesco, Simone Di Luca and Tylor Crothers, the exclusive gadgets and the areas dedicated to the console, the bar and the photo booth to carry with you forever the uncontrollable energy of Angus Young’s guitar and Brian Johnson’s voice.

The opening talk took place on Friday with Andrea Rosi (president and CEO of Sony Music Italy), Claudio Trotta (founder of Barley Arts), Massimo Cotto (Virgin Radio) and Giampiero Di Carlo (CEO of Rockol) followed by Toky’s DJ set. On Saturday Claudio Trotta and Massimo Cotto retraced the history of AC/DC through music and behind-the-scenes anecdotes. On Sunday the Alteria DJ set greeted the last day. There were also many special guests who came to pay homage to the rock icons, including Francesco Allegretti, Melissa Greta Marchetto, Viola, Ringo, Saturnino, Nikki, Alessandro Deidda from Le Vibrazioni, Ketty Passa and many others.

In the store it was possible to exclusively purchase the marbled red vinyl of Highway To Hell (still available in the Sony Music Italy e-commerce) and the band’s first 9 albums reissued by Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings on gold-colored vinyl: Back in Black, Highway to Hell, The Razors Edge, Powerage, For Those About to Rock (We Salute you), High Voltage, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Who Made Who and Live. Now the albums remain available for purchase online and in physical stores throughout Italy. The entire AC/DC catalog will be reprinted during 2024! Each vinyl is accompanied by a 12″x12″ print with the new AC/DC 50 graphics, perfect for collecting and framing.

«It is an honor and an endless pleasure for us to be part of the unrepeatable career of a band that has guaranteed quality for 50 years and constitutes a real certainty for many different generations of rockers – states Luca Fantacone, Sony Music Italy catalog director – AC/DC 50 store was an opportunity to see and meet the real audience, the one to which the band has always been connected with authenticity and passion. The success of the store, conceived structurally and visually as a real ‘AC/DC backstage’, demonstrates how fundamental it is to connect with the artists’ target audience and know how to represent it.” The pop up store in Milan was created in partnership with Barley Arts, Virgin Radio and Rockol.