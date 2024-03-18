The woman maintains that her prolonged stay in the country was due to a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, which prevented her from traveling until she fully recovered. Despite her situation, it appears that immigration authorities are not willing to grant her an exception at this time.

YOU CAN SEE: New York train shooting leaves 1 man shot in the head: what happened?

United States: what happened to the woman who overstayed her stay in the North American country?

Johana, the name of the Chilean woman who lived this experience, when trying to carry out the immigration procedures again for her trip to the United States, found an unpleasant surprise: her file was marked. “When I tried to renew my ESTA, ‘unauthorized travel’ appeared,” the young woman told Univision.

She suspects that this problem may be due to the fact that, during her previous stay in the United States, she exceeded the allowed time and stayed in the country for 104 days, instead of the 90 allowed by the Visa Waiver Program, also known as Visa Waiver.

According to Johana, this was due to the fact that she stayed overtime due to contracting COVID-19. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: A man was deported from the US for making a mistake in his immigration procedure: what was the mistake?

The affected person, who is now dealing with the repercussions of having extended his stay, insists that his action was not the result of negligence and that he had no malicious intent in staying longer than allowed.

What type of visa could Johana get to return to the United States?

In order for Johana to return to the United States, she will need to apply for a tourist visa, a requirement that Chilean citizens can usually avoid thanks to the visa waiver program.

Exceeding the period of stay authorized by said program is an infraction for which “there is no form of absolution,” as explained by immigration lawyer José Guerrero to the cited source.

The lawyer advised the Chilean citizen to begin the process to acquire a B1/B2 visa. She emphasized that, during the interview, she must present evidence that she was sick with Covid, which prevented her from leaving the country within the 90-day period allowed by the program.

YOU CAN SEE: What is the fiancé visa in the US? Discover the 3 methods you should do if you are rejected

What did José Guerrero, immigration lawyer, indicate about Johana’s case?

The specialist pointed out that, in the context of the pandemic, the Government expanded the stays allowed for travelers under the program. However, the foreigner had to request an extension so as not to violate the law.

Johana did not make this request in a timely manner, so she is no longer eligible for the visa waiver program. Despite this, the lawyer indicated that she could return to the United States with a tourist visa.

There are various types of visas for people residing in the United States. Photo: Visa for USA