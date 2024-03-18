A new mural by artist Banksy appeared on Sunday in the Finsbury Park area of ​​north London, opposite the wall of an apartment building. On Monday afternoon, Banksy, whose identity is still unknown, confirmed via his Instagram account that the work was indeed his. Behind the dry branches of a trimmed tree, he painted a woman with a high-pressure sprayer dripping green paint down the wall. It looks like she gave the tree bare leaves again.

Journalist James Peake received a tip on Sunday afternoon, he tells BBC Radio 4. He went there and quickly recognized it as a real-life example with “all the elements” of Banksy: “The right techniques, interesting and easy to use, clear message and convenient location”. The green paint color is the same as the signs used in Islington County on social housing in the area. “For Banksy, context is everything.”

Peake has created a series of podcasts, The Banksy Story, which attempts to learn more about the artist’s personality. Of Monday’s mural, he says, “The message is clear: Nature is having a hard time and we must help it recover.”

Banksy’s latest work was discovered in late December: three fighter jets at a stop sign, also in London. The sign was soon stolen by a man with a hedge trimmer and two men were arrested. A group of people who tried to steal a Banksy painting in the Kiev suburb of Gostomel were also arrested. His latest piece of art is “impossible to steal,” says James Peak. “He solved the problem cleverly. The individual elements of a work of art have no meaning without each other.”

