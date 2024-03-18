loading…

Spartan 3000 is a South Korean special force tasked with assassinating Kim Jong-un. Photo/ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff

SEOUL – South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik stated that his party already has special forces tasked with assassinating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The team is named Spartan 3000. These elite troops have special abilities and are able to move quickly. Trained by the US military, the Spartan 3000 became an elite force that became a threat to South Korea.

4 Facts about the Special Forces Prepared by the South Korean Minister of Defense to Slaughter Kim Jong-un

1. Has Headquarters in Incheon



Shin Won-sik visited the Army Special Warfare Command in Incheon, 56km southeast of Seoul. Many people suspect that the special forces have a headquarters at that location.

Shin asked his troops to maintain readiness to immediately eliminate the North Korean leadership if it decided to go to war.

“If Kim Jong-un decides to start a war, as a key unit of the Korean Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), (you) must become the strongest special operations unit in the world to quickly eliminate the enemy leadership,” Shin said as reported by Yonhap.

2. Practice Beheading Kim Jong-un



Training decapitation attacks to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remains an “option” for the South Korean military.

Shin’s remarks represent a rare public mention of the fact that Seoul remains planning to assassinate the DPRK leader, a strategy that Pyongyang has repeatedly condemned in the past and used to justify the development and potential use of weapons of mass destruction.

In an MBN television interview on Monday, a reporter asked South Korea’s defense chief whether South Korea would be willing to conduct “decapitation drills” or the deployment of additional US nuclear-capable assets to the peninsula, and Shin responded that “both are considered options. ”

Nonetheless, former South Korean military officials told NK News that beheading drills have been an important part of the country’s deterrence strategy for years, whether mentioned directly or not.