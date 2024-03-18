loading…

There are four countries that are the bases for the cruelest gangster groups in the world, one of which is Japan with the Yakuza Yamaguchi-gumi. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Almost every country has armed gangster groups. However, there are five countries that are the bases of the cruelest gangster groups in the world.

The existence of gangster groups has become the world’s spotlight after Haiti, a country in the Caribbean, fell into chaos due to the actions of these criminal groups.

They controlled several areas and attacked the main prison by demanding that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down.

Haiti is in chaos after President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by his own guards with the support of mercenaries from other countries.

However, the actions of Haitian gangster groups are still less famous for their cruel practices than a number of criminal groups in several countries.

4 Countries with the Cruelest Gangster Groups in the World

1. United States (Gangster MS-13)

Mara Salvatrucha, or better known as MS-13, is one of the most feared gangster groups in the world.

Initially formed in Los Angeles by immigrants from Central America, MS-13 has developed into an international criminal network that has a presence in the United States (US), as well as regions of Central America and South America.

They are notorious for their brutality, including beheadings, torture, and mass executions.