More than 3 percent of adults indicate that they suffer from long-term complaints after a corona virus infection. That’s according to a quarterly survey released Monday by the Disaster Health Research Network (GOR Network). Among young people aged 12 to 25, this is about 5 percent.

The GOR network is investigating the health consequences of the corona pandemic in the Netherlands from 2021. Research shows that some Dutch people suffer from shortness of breath, shortness of breath, problems concentrating and memory loss for a long time after being infected with corona. Nearly 40 percent of adults with complaints indicate they have suffered for one to two years. A quarter of respondents who made complaints say they feel limited in their daily life.

For the first time, the researchers also measured how severe the patients’ complaints were. About one hundred thousand adults (80,000 to 127,000) experience serious complaints due to post-Covid illness. This affects approximately one in four adults suffering from this chronic disease. This group is relatively larger among young people – every fifth patient has serious complaints – but smaller in absolute terms.

No effective treatment

In February, the House of Representatives decided to invest millions in developing specialized treatment centers for these patients. Currently, people with long Covid can only see their GP.

According to Michel Duckers, there is still “a whole world to conquer” in caring for post-Covid patients. He is a professor at the Department of Crisis, Security and Health at the University of Groningen and the Nivelles Research Institute. There is no effective treatment for this disease yet. Dukers: “It’s very sad for all those people who are sitting at home.”

