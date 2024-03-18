loading…

Papua New Guinea is Indonesia’s neighbor which most often experiences inter-tribal wars. Photo/Reuters

MANILA – Inter-tribal wars still often occur in neighboring Indonesia. This cannot be separated from the influence of the struggle for natural resources. Many inter-tribal wars also sparked rebellions and civil wars.

The most disadvantaged in inter-tribal wars are civilians. Moreover, inter-tribal wars are often characterized by massacres that result in deaths. Acts of revenge also make inter-tribal wars difficult to suppress.

3 Neighboring Countries of Indonesia that Have Had Intertribal Wars

1. Papua New Guinea



Last February, tribal warfare in the remote highlands of Papua New Guinea that killed at least 64 people created greater internal security problems in this strategically important South Pacific island nation.

Civil unrest in the capital Port Moresby and Lae, the country’s second most populous city, saw unrest and looting in street protests over a dispute over payments for public services.

According to AP, tribal warfare has a long history throughout the country and has become more deadly with the introduction of illegal modern firearms in the highlands and the increasing use of mercenary snipers.

Some villagers accused security forces of taking bribes from tribal warlords to help defeat rivals who did not pay for protection.

The latest tribal fighting took place in the gold-rich province of Enga. Another hot spot for tribal violence is Hela province. “Both are resource-rich western regions where tribal conflict has increased in recent decades,” said Paul Barker, executive director of the Port Moresby-based policy think tank Institute of National Affairs.

Natural resources give rise to jealousies and conflicts over how wealth should be distributed, who should receive mining royalties, and which land owners should receive compensation.

Other traditional triggers for tribal conflict are accusations of witchcraft following sudden deaths such as car accidents and the payment of compensation to victims of previous tribal wars.